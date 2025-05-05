Phillies Farm Report: Two MiLB Affiliates Leading Leagues While Two Struggle Greatly

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Throughout the season, our team will provide updates on the Phillies minor league system. Stay tuned and bookmark this page as updates will be provided throughout the 2025 MiLB season.

This page will be updated as future round-ups and minor league reports are published throughout the season.

Otto Kemp Named International Player of the Month and Week

A stellar month (and week to being May) has lead to prospect Otto Kemp claiming some accolades from the top level of the minor leagues.

May 5, 2025 Round-up

The IronPigs and Clearwater threshers are leading their leagues with excellent shots at securing playoff berths. Strong pitching from Mike Abel and hitting from Otto Kemp and Justin Crawford highlight the IronPigs while a bullpen filled with success is helping to lead the Threshers to their early season success.

For the struggling BlueClaws, Raylin Heredia was the teams top batter, but has found himself on the injured list while Casey Steward’s recent rough start has given him an ugly stat line on the season following his otherwise successful start to the season as the rotation’s ace.

Finally, in Reading there’s almost no winning and laundry list of injuries while top-100 prospect Aidan Miller struggles offensively and the lone pitcher who has yet to face an in-game implosion (Griff McGarry) joins the list of the wounded as the team searches for solid options to try and piece together nine innings a night.