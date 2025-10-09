Phillies Stay Alive in NLDS: Schwarber’s Two-Homer Night Powers Game 3 Win Over Dodgers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Phillies aren’t done yet.

Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez delivered exactly what Philadelphia needed on Wednesday night — quality pitching that kept the team in check. But it was Kyle Schwarber’s titanic blast that nearly left Dodger Stadium and shifted the momentum back to the Phillies.

Schwarber’s fourth-inning homer seemed to remind the Phillies that they’re allowed to score runs again. They added two more in the inning to extend their lead to 3–1.

The Dodgers gave the Phillies several chances to blow the game open, but the Fightins didn’t fully capitalize until the eighth inning — against future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.

J.T. Realmuto led off the frame with a solo home run to make it 4–1, providing some much-needed insurance. That might have been enough, but this time the Phillies kept piling on. Trea Turner dropped in a two-run single, and Schwarber followed with his second homer of the night to blow it open, 8–2.

The late offensive surge was well-timed. Closer Jhoan Durán was warming up for a potential multi-inning save, but manager Rob Thomson was able to hold him back for another do-or-die game on Thursday.

Nola and Suarez Deliver

As for the pitching — it was nearly flawless. Nola was tremendous in his two innings of work, allowing just one hit and striking out three on 31 pitches. His fastball had extra life, and his curveball was sharp, keeping Dodgers hitters off balance throughout his brief outing.

Suárez once again embodied “Joe Cool” on the mound. After giving up a leadoff home run to Tommy Edman on his very first pitch, Suárez quickly settled in and scattered five hits over the next five innings while recording four strikeouts. Calm, efficient, and composed — the Phillies left-hander delivered exactly what they’ve come to expect from him in the postseason.

Say what you will about Rob Thomson’s decision-making, but the Nola–Suárez piggyback plan proved to be the right move on Wednesday night. With the bullpen rested and momentum restored, the Phillies can now hand the ball to their ace, Cristopher Sánchez, for the biggest start of his young career in Thursday’s NLDS Game 4.

For now, the Phillies have held off elimination. The Dodgers still lead the series 2–1 — but the Fightins finally showed signs of life.