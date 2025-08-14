News

Phillies vs, Nationals: Start Time, Betting Odds, and TV & Radio Info for August 14, 2025

SportsTalkPhilly Staff
SportsTalkPhilly Staff Sports Editor

Published1 hour ago on August 14, 2025

Phillies vs. Nationals: Matchup and Stakes

The Philadelphia Phillies (69–51) travel to Nationals Park to open a four-game series against the Washington Nationals (48–72). It’s a prime opportunity for the Phillies to rebound after a recent two-game skid and extend their lead in the NL East over the woeful New York Mets.

Probable Starting Pitchers

  • Phillies: Jesús Luzardo (LHP) enters with a solid 11–5 record and a 4.20 ERA, making him a reliable arm for the road side.

  • Nationals: Brad Lord (RHP) brings a 3–6 record and a more enticing 3.28 ERA, hinting at a potentially competitive outing despite his losing stats.

According to betting picks, Philadelphia is the heavy favorite, expected to win and likely cover the run line (Phillies –1.5).

Phillies vs. Nationals — Betting Preview (Aug. 14)

Philadelphia looks to snap a two-game skid as Jesús Luzardo faces Washington’s Brad Lord in the series opener. Books have the Phillies as heavy favorites (–200 ML) with the run line at –1.5 (-125) and total at 8.5.

Top angles:

  • Phillies –1.5: Philly’s offense and bullpen give them the edge to win big.

  • C.J. Abrams UNDER 0.5 hits (+150): Luzardo has dominated him historically.

  • Long shot: Kyle Schwarber HR + Phillies Win (+285).

Lean: Phillies –1.5 as the safest play, with value in the Abrams prop.

Philadelphia’s Strengths & Washington’s Youth Movement

Philadelphia remains one of the league’s most balanced and dangerous teams, powered by a deep starting rotation, a dominant bullpen (led by Jhoan Duran), and star-studded offense featuring the likes of Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber.

The Nationals, though struggling overall, are still in a developmental phase, leaning on young talents like James Wood, C.J. Abrams, and MacKenzie Gore—all budding All-Stars—while veterans Josh Bell and Paul DeJong are showing leadership and production.

Recently, they designated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment to give Dylan Crews a shot after his return from the injured list—a clear nod to their youth-first strategy moving forward.

Why the Phillies Should Bounce Back Here

  • Momentum shift: This series presents the Phillies with an ideal chance to shake off their slump by facing a Nationals squad that remains inconsistent, especially with pitchers like Brad Lord and rookie Cade Cavalli on the mound.

  • Matchup edge: Luzardo’s veteran presence and the Phillies’ powerhouse lineup put Philadelphia in a favorable position for Game 1.

Phillies vs. Nationals — How to Watch/Listen to the Game

🎯 Phillies at Nationals — Game 1
📅 Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025
🕕 6:45 PM ET
📍 Nationals Park — Washington, D.C.

📺 TV: MASN · NBC Sports Philadelphia
📻 Radio:
 🎙 Nationals – 106.7 FM “The Fan” 
 🎙 Phillies – Phillies Radio Network / SiriusXM Ch. 176