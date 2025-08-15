Phillies

Phillies vs. Nationals: Start Time, Betting Odds, and TV & Radion Info for August 15, 2025

Published7 hours ago on August 15, 2025

Phillies vs. Nationals: Matchup and Stakes

The Philadelphia Phillies look to bounce back Friday night after dropping three straight games, including a narrow 3–2 loss in Thursday’s opener against the Washington Nationals. Facing them on the mound is MacKenzie Gore, who has struggled this season and will need to find his form if the Nationals hope to continue their upset bid. With Zack Wheeler ready to take the hill, the Phillies aim to regain momentum and increase their lead in the NL East race.

Probable Pitchers

  • Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10–5, 2.68 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)

  • Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (5–12, 4.09 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

Storylines

  • Phillies:

    • Record: 69–52, first in NL East, 5-game lead

    • Currently on a three-game losing streak, dropped the opener 3–2 despite outhitting Washington 10–6

    • Key bats (Harper, Schwarber, Turner) look to spark the offense after a slow night Thursday

Betting Odds & Key Props

  • Moneyline: Phillies –178 | Nationals +148

  • Run Line: Phillies –1.5 (–110)

  • Total Runs (O/U): 8

  • Pitching Props: Wheeler: 7.5 strikeouts | Gore: 6.5 strikeouts

  • Matchup Predictor (ESPN Analytics): Phillies 60.8% win probability

 

Prediction

Wheeler’s dominance and strikeout upside make the Phillies the clear favorites to rebound in Game 2. Expect Philadelphia to push runs across early and rely on their ace to silence Washington’s young lineup. Prediction: Phillies win by multiple runs.

Phillies vs. Nationals — How to Watch/Listen to the Game

🎯 Phillies at Nationals — Game 2
📅 Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
🕕 6:45 PM ET
📍 Nationals Park — Washington, D.C.

📺 TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia · MASN
📻 Radio:
 🎙 Phillies – Phillies Radio Network / SiriusXM Ch. 176
 🎙 Nationals – 106.7 FM “The Fan”