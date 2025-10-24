Portugal stuns U.S. Women’s National Team on night they honor Alex Morgan

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chester, PA: There is a certain feel when your city is selected to host the National team & that is what we saw on Thursday night as the U.S. Women’s National Team took on Portugal in an international friendly. This would be the U.S. Women’s first game in Chester since April 12, 2022, when they battled Uzbekistan.

Before the game, US Soccer would honor Alex Morgan would retire in 2024.

U.S. Soccer honored legend Alex Morgan ahead of the USWNT's match vs. Portugal 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aV9eLfUVc5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2025

Morgan would score her 1st ever goal with the National Team in 2010 in Chester when it was known as PPL Park.

Lineup:

How the game went:

The US would not waste any time, as they would score 33 seconds into the game for the 1-0 lead by Rose Lavelle

Rose Lavelle is back with the USWNT and it only took her 33 seconds to score ⚡ pic.twitter.com/gHZtkigXY5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2025

There were many times in the 1st half that the USA could have put the game away, but unable to finish, Portugal would get the game tied in the 40th minute by Diana Gomes & that would be the score at the half. Based on what we saw in the 1st half, this game is setting up for a late goal for the game winner

In the second half, the USA would show what they did in the first half, which was quality scoring chances but could not finish. Portugal took the lead in the 72nd minute on a goal from Fátima Pinto & the crowd at Subaru Park went silent.

Portugal score off another corner to take a 2-1 lead over USA 😲 pic.twitter.com/H2onl5AYoE — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2025

The USA would now have to fight their way back & they would have multiple golden chances to score, and Portugal was up to the test. The Final Whistle blew, and the Crowd at Subaru Park was in shock as Portugal came into Subaru Park & took down the USA 2-1.

So what was the attendance for the game?



Postgame:

US Players: Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Heaps & Emily Sonnett about playing at Subaru Park

I asked #USWNT Players Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Heaps & Emily Sonnett about playing this game tonight at Subaru Park#USAvPOR #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/PMXmWIGyGW — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 24, 2025

USA Players Lindsey Heaps & Emily Sonnett about what they take from tonight going into next game

I asked #USWNT Lindsey Heaps & Emily Sonnett about what they take away from tonight's loss heading into their next game#USAvPOR pic.twitter.com/lfNW6peZYi — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 24, 2025

What is next:

These same two teams will battle against on Sunday, October 26, from East Hartford, CT & that kickoff is at 4 PM on TNT

