Jesús Bueno Delivers in Penalty Shootout as Philadelphia Union Take Game 1 of MLS Playoffs

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chester, PA: There is a certain feel when you get to host a playoff game & that is what we saw on Sunday as the Philadelphia Union would battle the Chicago Fire in Game 1 of a Best 3 first-round series from Subaru Park in Chester, PA. The Philadelphia Union comes in as the Number 1 seed, while the Fire booked their trip to Philly off a Wildcard win over Orlando City

Before the game, the Union would unveil the Supporters Shield banner they won this season

The newest addition to Subaru Park The 2025 supporters Shield #DOOP #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Kbv5pHJdJo — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 26, 2025

Lineup:

Quinn Sullivan, who tore his ACL in the DC United game, would bang the drum to get the crowd going

Quinn Sullivan is the pregame drum striker. Excellent call by the Union on that. pic.twitter.com/0DiLZJTNYF — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) October 26, 2025

How the game went:

The Union would have one of the better scoring chances in the 8th minute from Jovan Lukic’s who missed the net by inches. Later on in the first half, the Union would show to have issues breaking the press that Chicago was showing. The Union would get a Free Kick and miss the net, and were going to set up for a corner, the official would blow the Whistle, and the crowd at Subaru Park would not be happy with how things ended the half.

In the second half, the Union came out with some better energy with 3 Corner Kicks to try to get the crowd into the game. The Scoring would get going in the 70th minute & the Union would be the first ones to get the scoring party started by Indiana Vassilev off a nice pass from Mikael Uhre

BREAKTHROUGH UNION! ⚡️ Indiana Vassilev controls & finishes for the hosts. // Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/UB6WMxASex — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 26, 2025

A few minutes later, the Union would make it 2-0 on a goal by Milan lloski in the 75th minute

Too good from Milan Iloski. 🤌 That's two for @PhilaUnion! 📺 Apple TV & FS1: https://t.co/6ILbwaQUds // Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/OQo7qHW771 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 26, 2025

The Chicago fire would hang around & make things very interesting, where they would get the game tied in stoppage time on a goal from former Union player Jack Elliott

UNREAL HIT FROM JACK ELLIOTT. 🔥 WHAT. A. MOMENT. // Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/AStL9eUDZf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 26, 2025

The game would head into Penalty Kicks, and the Union would be the ones celebrating as Jesus Bueno bangs in the game winner to take Game 1

“JESUS BUENO SAYS GOODNIGHT.” Game One goes to @PhilaUnion! // Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/bxl8XdkkUT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 27, 2025

Postgame:

Union Coach Beradley Carnell:

Union Players Union Players Andre Blake, Indiana Vassilev & Mikael Uhre after the game

Spoke to Union Players Andre Blake, Indiana Vassilev & Mikael Uhre after the game Blake on Saves, including Penalty Kicks Vassilev & Uhre on what they took away heading to Game 2 on Saturday in Chicago#DOOP #MLSCupPlayoffs #PHIvCHI pic.twitter.com/7fItqVAGYm — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 27, 2025

What is next:

With the Win, the Union are up 1-0 heading to Game 2 of the series, which will be on Saturday, Nov 1 at 5:30 PM from SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago. If there were to be a deciding Game 3 of this series, it would return to Subaru Park on November 8.