Professional Wrestling Icon and Pop Culture Legend Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski

Published July 24, 2025

First reported by TMZ and since confirmed by World Wrestling Entertainment, professional wrestling icon and pop culture legend Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. The cause of death is not known at this time. However, Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, had reportedly been in declining health since undergoing a neck procedure last month. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

An icon in and out of the ring, Hogan is often credited with catapulting professional wrestling into the mainstream in the early-to-mid 1980’s and once again in the mid-to-late 1990’s and early aughts. But it wasn’t his in-ring exploits that gave Hogan — and the world of professional wrestling– the rocket ship to mainstream acceptance but rather his role as Thunder Lips in Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky III. It was this role, along with the guidance of Vincent K. McMahon, that led to the WrestleMania era and the rest, as they say, is history.

This is a developing story…