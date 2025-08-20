WWE Revives ECW Classic ‘Wrestlepalooza’ for September 20 Premium Live Event on ESPN

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is bringing back the iconic ECW event name Wrestlepalooza for a Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will stream live on ESPN platforms at 7 p.m. ET, marking a significant milestone in the WWE-ESPN partnership.

For longtime wrestling fans, especially those of us who remember Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), Wrestlepalooza is a nostalgic nod to the hardcore matches and memorable moments that defined the 1995–2000 ECW era. Notably, the 1998 edition of Wrestlepalooza was the only one broadcast on pay-per-view, making it a standout in wrestling history until now.

A Strategic Move

The revival of Wrestlepalooza coincides with WWE’s strategic efforts to counter All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) growing influence in the professional wrestling industry. Reports suggest that WWE plans to air the event directly opposite AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, which will be held in Canada. This move highlights WWE’s aggressive approach to Tony Khan’s six-year-old promotion.

Not only is the event set for the same night, but WWE and ESPN have also announced the event will feature John Cena’s farewell appearance in Indianapolis. In addition to Cena, WWE and ESPN are expected to pull out all the stops including appearances by Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins.

A Look at the Future

Following Wrestlepalooza, fans can look forward to two more major WWE events this year:

Crown Jewel on October 11

Survivor Series in San Diego on November 29

Both events will also be available for streaming on ESPN platforms, continuing the momentum of this historic partnership.