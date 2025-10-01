SOLD OUT! Phillies Red October On-Deck Intrasquad Game Sells Out Citizens Bank Park

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that their inaugural “Red October On-Deck Intrasquad Game,” presented by Citizens (because EVERYTHING needs a sponsor!), is officially sold out. Over 31,000 fans purchased tickets to attend the seven-inning exhibition slated for tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Originally, the club set capacity at 20,000 when tickets went on sale last Saturday. But thanks to overwhelming demand, the Phillies expanded the allotment, resulting in a “full house.”

Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations lauded the fans enthusiasm:

Our fans continue to show why they are simply the best. More than 31,000 will be in the stands for our first-ever postseason intrasquad game, bringing their same energy and passion that have continuously created an electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park. We’re excited to host this special event as we gear up for Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

As part of the fan experience, the game will include alumni appearances, pregame player introductions, and visits from the Phillie Phanatic, replicating many of the experiences fans expect from regular-season matchups.

This sold-out event marks yet another sign that “Red October” has arrived.

More importantly, the net proceeds from the event will go to Phillies Charities.