Trea Turner Wins 2025 NL Batting Title, First Phillies Player Since Richie Ashburn

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner secured the 2025 National League batting title, finishing the season with a .304 average. He is the first Phillie since Richie Ashburn in 1958 to win the title. Turner is the third right-handed hitter in Phillies history to win it, and the eighth overall player in the franchise’s history to take home the award.

It’s not a shock that Turner takes home the batting title in a season of simplicity at the plate.

Manager Rob Thomson has discussed Turner’s change in approach at length. Turner changed his focus into becoming contact hitter that uses all parts of the field while still maintain some power.

“This year he used the field a lot better. He controlled the zone a lot better,” said Thomson told the assembled media on ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale.

The Phillies got lucky with Turner’s hamstring injury back in early September. If Turner had the same injury as his 2024 hamstring injury, he may not have returned for the postseason. But the Phillies will have their shortstop back for Red October, which kicks off on Saturday, October 4th at Citizens Bank Park.

Turner finishes the year with a .304 average, 15 homers, 69 RBIs, 36 stolen bases, and an .812 OPS with 179 hits. It’s his best season yet as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

