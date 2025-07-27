Tai Baribo & Mikael Uhre leads Union to comeback win over Colorado

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chester, PA: Now that the MLS All-Star break has passed, the Philadelphia Union get back in front of the home fans to show why they have been near the top of the East Standings for most of the season as they would battle the Colorado Rapids from Subaru Park on Saturday night. The Union comes into this game off a Draw to Houston last week.

Lineup:

How the game went:

The Union would have some of the better scoring chances in the first 12 minutes of the game & the Colorado goalie was up for the test. In the 24th minute, Danley Jean Jacques had a play that he should have scored, but instead, he deflected the ball over the net & he had a disgusted look after the play

25' | Danley Jean Jacques with the clearest look of the game for the Union… Great acceleration and cross from Quinn Sullivan and somehow Danley Jean Jacques blast it over the net… Philadelphia 0-0 Colorado#doop pic.twitter.com/MmIPriUgVc — The Free Kick (@FreeKickPod) July 27, 2025

A few minutes later, things would get very strange in the 27th minute. The Union would have a free kick and went into the crease, and it looked like it went in. They could have gone to VAR, but chose not to

Kind of surprised that VAR did not come into play on this play #DOOP #MLS #PHIvCOL pic.twitter.com/ciVSRMLxM1 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 27, 2025

Later on in the 1st half, the scoring would get started as Colorado would make them pay in the 37th minute as the shot comes off the crossbar and right to Rafael Navarro for the 1-0 lead & that would be the score at the half. The Union had some very good scoring opportunities and just needed to slow it down a little for them to finish.

Going into the second half, what could the Union do the finish some of those great scoring chances 2nd what can the Union do to get the game tied or even get the win, The Union would get the break that they needed as they would score on Corner kick to even things at 1 & the goal was by All-Star game MVP Tai Baribo in the 64th minute

Level in Philadelphia! Tai Baribo scores his 15th goal of the season to equalize for @PhilaUnion. pic.twitter.com/ampsfVbJB2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2025

The Union would have late-game magic as they would score in the 88th minute by Mikael Uhre, who came into the game in the 73rd minute

89th minute go-ahead goal! 🤯 Mikael Uhre puts @PhilaUnion ahead in the closing moments of the match! pic.twitter.com/Q6jiQkn0hT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2025

Uhre was not done yet as he would strike again, this time in stoppage time for the 3-1 lead

MIKAEL UHRE! Uhre scores his second goal of the night to secure the win for @PhilaUnion! pic.twitter.com/xIdfKLQhx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2025

As the final whistle blew, the Union would show why they know how to finish games late in the 2nd half & a couple of things in this game, Union become the first MLS team to 50 points & with the win tonight, this would be a historic one as it would be win number 200 in the club’s history

Postgame:

Head Coach Bradley Carnell:

Opening Statement from Philadelphia Union coach Bradley Carnell after 3-1 win over Colorado#DOOP #MLS #PHIvCOL pic.twitter.com/Hw6Y0xdj7F — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 27, 2025

Union Players Mikael Uhre & Kai Wagner:

What is next:

The Union will prepare to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in a Club Friendly on August 2 at 5:30 PM & then return to MLS Play on August 9 against Toronto at Subaru Park