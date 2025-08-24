Union extinguished the Chicago Fire in shutout win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chester, PA: We are approaching the end of the regular season & teams throughout MLS continue to get the position for postseason play & for your Philadelphia Union are battling for the top spot in the East & on Saturday night, they would host the Chicago Fire at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. The Union comes into the game off a shutout loss to the New York Red Bulls last week.

The backup goalie for the Union would get injured in pregame warmups

Pierce Holbrook was injured during warmups. Andrew Rick is the only goalkeeper warming up right now. — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) August 23, 2025

Before the game, the Union would honor Jack Elliott, as this is his 1st game back at Suaru Park since signing with Chicago

The Union honor Jack Elliott with an announcement prior to tonight’s match. #DOOP pic.twitter.com/f16ETC151F — Union Nation (@PHLUnionNation) August 23, 2025

Lineup:

How the game went:

Through the first 15 minutes of the game, the Union would have the better scoring chances & at some point, with all the quality scoring chances they have gotten, they will be able to finish it off. The Union would get the scoring party started in the 34th minute as Tai Baribo bangs it home off a nice pass from Kai Wagner, second assist by Quinn Sullivan

The Union would take a 1-0 lead into halftime & now can the Union prevent the Fire from making any noise in the second half & the answer would be YES, as they picked up where they left off in the first half and put pressure on the Chicago Fire.

The Union would add to the lead in the 64th minute off a free kick from Kai Wagner

Kai Wagner scores off a beautiful @PhilaUnion set-piece routine! 👀 pic.twitter.com/sITbMXZ0zT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

A few minutes later, the Union would begin to add to the lead, this one from Danley Jean Jacques

Danley Jean Jacques puts @PhilaUnion 3️⃣ goals to the good! pic.twitter.com/SBgAhKnbZg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

The Union would put the Fire out with this nice goal from Milan Iloski

Milan Iloski puts the nail in the coffin!@PhilaUnion are in dreamland. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VWQmDrh13r — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

As the final whistle blew, this was a complete team effort from start to finish from the Philadelphia Union as they take down the Chicago Fire 4-0, Goalie Andre Rick looked good to keep the clean sheet.

Postgame:

Union Coach Bradley Carnell

Union Players Andrew Rick, Milan Iloski & Kai Wagner

Spoke to Union Players Andrew Rick, Milan Iloski & Kai Wagner after 4-0 win over Chicago#DOOP #MLS #PHIvCHI pic.twitter.com/2zR4OiHAwH — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 24, 2025

What is next:

The Union will attempt to build on the very exciting performance they showed against Chicago as they head on the road to FC Cincinnati next week. The next time they return to Subaru Park will be on September 20 against New England.