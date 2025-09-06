Temple Owls Dominate Howard 55–7 in 2025 Home Opener

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when you get to play infront of the home fans for the 1st time this season & that is what we are going to see with the Temple Owls under new Head Coach KC Keeler as they would do battle with the Howard Bison from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, The game would be delayed for 30 minutes due to thunderstrom warning. This is the first time that Temple is playing Howard since 1991, when they shut out Howard 40-0 at Veterans Stadium

How the game went:

Temple would take their opening drive for a Touchdown of a 13-yard run by Terrez Worthy for the early lead

This run was WORTHY of a clip#TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/0a2ulhhmsj — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) September 6, 2025

The Defense of the Owls would be making nose & then the offense would take over as QB Evan Simon connected with Jojo Burmedez for the 14-0 lead, then it would be 21-0 at the end of the 1st quarter & Howard looked lost and confused. The Bison would get on the board with a touchdown in an attempt to stop whatever momentum the Owls had, the Owls would respond with FG for a 24-7 lead & would take a 31-7 lead into halftime on this touchdown

The Owls would come out in the 3rd quarter & added to the lead off a nice punt return and ended with a touchdown for a 38-7 lead & a few minutes later, they would keep the pressure on Howard as they got the lead to 45-7 to end the 3rd quarter. The Owls defense would continue to make things hard for Howard with this INT

As the clock hits 0, the Owls would remain undefeated & give coach KC Keeler his 1st win at home as Temple Head Coach.

Postgame:

Temple Coach KC Keeler:

#Temple Coach KC Keeler after win over Howard pic.twitter.com/r9XxtXRwLF — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 6, 2025

Final Numbers:

What is next:

Temple will do battle with Oklahoma at Lincoln Financial Field while Howard takes on Morehouse