Oklahoma Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Dissing Temple Fans & Philadelphia Ahead of College Football Clash

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia, PA: A big game atmosphere is expected for College Football in Philadelphia this weekend as the 2-0 Temple Owls take on the 13th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. This game just got more personal & the disrespect from the Oklahoma reporters. Before Oklahoma Head Coach Brent Venables would hold his weekly press conference for their battle with Temple, some Oklahoma Football reporters would get caught with a Hot Mic about the city of Philadelphia & Temple

Before the #Oklahoma Football Coach Press Conference today, some reporters got caught on a hot mic calling #Temple fans a high school crowd & saying that Oklahoma will take over #Philadelphia Audio from Press Conference from the University of Oklahoma #OUvsTEM pic.twitter.com/b2pPjBlHRq — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 9, 2025

Yes, we get it, Temple has not been good the last couple of years since Matt Rhule led the Owls to a stretch of big wins with multiple bowl game appearances & also being ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 in 2015, & also saw them beat Penn State & take Notre Dame to the limit. Since K.C. Keeler came in as the New Head Coach for Temple, he has changed the culture around & told their opponents that you should not take the Owls lightly, and it has shown through the first 2 games of the season in how they beat Howard & UMass. Oklahoma is going to be a good test to see where this Temple team is & looking for some payback from the beating the Sooners gave to the Owls 51-3 last year in Norman.

Everyone knows that there are certain schools where their fans travel well, and we expect to see a good number of Oklahoma fans make the trip to Philly. However, disrespecting the city of Philadelphia & Temple is crossing the line.

So this weekend, the City of Philadelphia should come out and show support to Temple Owls & show Oklahoma that we do back our football team, good and bad.