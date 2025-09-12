Walker Buehler Set for Phillies Debut, Eyes Role in October

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to debut one of their more intriguing late-season additions as Walker Buehler takes the mound in Phillies pinstripes for the first time. The former Dodgers ace arrives in Philadelphia after a rough stretch in Boston but a promising warm-up at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, offering both risk and upside as the Phillies gear up for the postseason.

Buehler’s time with the Red Sox was underwhelming to say the least. In 23 appearances, he posted a 7-7 record with a 5.45 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 84 strikeouts, and 55 walks across 112.1 innings. His strikeout rate dipped to just 6.7 per nine innings while his walks climbed to a career-high 4.4 per nine, making it difficult for Boston to rely on him. Shoulder inflammation only added to his inconsistency, and the Red Sox cut ties before the stretch run.

The Phillies, however, saw enough reason to take a chance on the two-time All-Star. Buehler’s first test came with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, where he struck out five batters in three innings, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned), and three walks in his lone warm-up start. While not dominant, the outing suggested he could still miss bats — something the Phillies desperately need from their pitching depth.

The long-term plan is clear: Buehler will get his shot at the back end of the Phillies rotation in September. If questions about durability or command persist, the fallback option might be even more valuable — moving him to the bullpen for October. That’s where his track record shines. With the Dodgers, Buehler carved out a reputation as a fearless postseason pitcher, thriving both as a starter and in relief during deep playoff runs, including their 2020 and 2024 World Series titles.

For the Phillies, Buehler doesn’t need to rediscover his peak form. What they’re hoping for is a steady contributor down the stretch and, potentially, a dangerous bullpen weapon when Red October arrives. His debut will be scrutinized, but if he can provide innings now and high-leverage relief later, the Phillies may have found a crucial piece for another deep postseason push.