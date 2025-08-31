Phillies

Breaking: Phillies Sign Walker Buehler After Red Sox Release

Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Published5 mins ago on August 31, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies are signing veteran right-hander Walker Buehler, just days after the Boston Red Sox released him, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Buehler, 31, struggled in Boston this season after signing a one-year, $21.05 million deal, posting a 7–7 record with a 5.45 ERA in 22 starts. The Red Sox designated him for assignment to make room for top pitching prospect Payton Tolle.

Despite his rough 2025 campaign, Buehler brings a proven big-game pedigree. The two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion owns a career 54–29 record across 144 starts. Last October, he cemented his reputation as a clutch performer by throwing five shutout innings in Game 3 of the World Series, then closing out the clincher with a perfect ninth inning.

For the Phillies, the move adds veteran depth to a rotation anchored by Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suárez. With Zack Wheeler on the shelf, Philadelphia is betting on Buehler to rediscover his Dodgers form and bolster their October push.

The deal pending a physical, according to Matt Gelb.