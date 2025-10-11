What to know for Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima fight at Xfinity Mobile Arena

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: The boxing world would make its way to South Philly at Xfinity Mobile Arena (Formerly Wells Fargo Center) for an action-filled night of boxing, headlined by the undefeated welterweight from Philadelphia in Jaron Ennis, who is taking part in his first fight at 154 pounds as he battles Uisma Lima for the WBA Interim World Super-Welterweight title. Ennis comes into the fight at (34-0 30 KOs) off a win over Eimantas Stanionis back in April in Atlantic City, while his opponent, Uisma Lima, makes his way to South Philly with a record of (14-1 10 KOs) & comes off a win over Shervantaigh Koopman in South Africa in April

Fight announced:

The first move at 154 ♟️ @JaronEnnis returns to Philly on Oct 11 to face road warrior Uisma Lima in a final eliminator for the WBA World Super Welterweight Title 🔥 The takeover of another division is about to begin 😤 #EnnisLima pic.twitter.com/frbDzBbXlA — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 11, 2025

Jaron Ennis in action during Media Workout

Matchroom Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn talks about promoting Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima in Philadelphia

I asked @EddieHearn about bringing his fourth @MatchroomBoxing event to Philadelphia This will be his third event held inside Xfinity Mobile Arena (Formally Wells Fargo Center) & his other card was at Liacouras Center#Boxing #EnnisLima pic.twitter.com/sLL4h5rMRc — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 9, 2025

Final Weigh-in & Stredown at 2300 Arena

Final weights for Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima at @XMobileArena Ennis at 153.4

Lima at 153 LBS #Boxing #PhillyBoxing #EnnisLima pic.twitter.com/VR4cQ9reEY — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 10, 2025

Running Order for the night:

How to watch: The Main Card begins at 8 PM LIVE on DAZN.com & DAZN App

Prediction:

I think Jaron Ennis gets the win by TKO in Round 7