What to know for Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima fight at Xfinity Mobile Arena

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

Published6 hours ago on October 11, 2025

Philadelphia: The boxing world would make its way to South Philly at Xfinity Mobile Arena (Formerly Wells Fargo Center) for an action-filled night of boxing, headlined by the undefeated welterweight from Philadelphia in Jaron Ennis, who is taking part in his first fight at 154 pounds as he battles Uisma Lima for the WBA Interim World Super-Welterweight title. Ennis comes into the fight at  (34-0 30 KOs) off a win over Eimantas Stanionis back in April in Atlantic City, while his opponent, Uisma Lima, makes his way to South Philly with a record of (14-1 10 KOs) & comes off a win over Shervantaigh Koopman in South Africa in April

Fight announced:

 

Jaron Ennis in action during Media Workout

 

Matchroom Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn talks about promoting Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima in Philadelphia

Final Weigh-in & Stredown at 2300 Arena

Running Order for the night:

 

How to watch: The Main Card begins at 8 PM LIVE on DAZN.com & DAZN App

Prediction:

I think Jaron Ennis gets the win by TKO in Round 7