MLB Releases Postseasons schedule, prepare for traffic or multiple TV

Philadelphia: As the summer starts to wind down & things heat up for the postseason push &, your Philadelphia Phillies are looking to repeat as NL East champions, unless the New York Mets wake up and shake things up.

On Tuesday, MLB would release the 2025 postseason schedule

Two of the best words in sports: playoff baseball. The 2025 #Postseason begins on September 30! pic.twitter.com/w3ayOwh9c1 — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2025

Now that the schedule is out, we know that there is always something going on down at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex so it got me thinking to take a quick look to see of there would be some gridlock traffic like we saw this past sunday with Philadelphia Eagles traning camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field & Chris Brown concert at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies playoff games. When the playoff games start, the Wells Fargo Center will be under a new name; it will be called Xfinity Mobile Arena starting on September 1.

Let’s start with the Wildcard round, which is September 30-October 2. If the Phillies are hosting the Wildcard, which could be if they don’t end up as the Number 1 seed for the bye

Concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sep 30 by Lorde: Ultrasound

MLB Wildcard Game 3 on Oct 2

Flyers Preseason game on Oct 2 vs Islanders

The NLDS, which is October 4-11:

Oct 4

NLDS Game 1 if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Temple Football vs UTSA at Lincoln Financial Field

Flyers Preseason game vs Devils

October 9:

Eagles at New York Giants on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

NLDS Game 4, if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Oct 11:

NLDS Game 5 if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Temple Football vs Navy at Lincoln Financial Field

Just announced for Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 11, Big big-time boxing match headlined by Philadelphia Boxer, the undefeated Welterweight Jaron Ennis

The first move at 154 ♟️ @JaronEnnis returns to Philly on Oct 11 to face road warrior Uisma Lima in a final eliminator for the WBA World Super Welterweight Title 🔥 The takeover of another division is about to begin 😤 #EnnisLima pic.twitter.com/frbDzBbXlA — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 11, 2025

IF the Phillies make it out of the NLDS, the NLCS will be October 13-21

Oct 13:

NLCS Game 1 if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Flyers Home Opener vs Panthers

Oct 14:

NLCS Game 2, if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Mumford & Sons concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Oct 16 & 18

NLCS games 3 & 4 if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Flyers are Home on Oct 16 & 18, Oct 16 vs Jets & Oct 18 vs Wild

Oct 20:

NLCS game 6, if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Flyers are Home vs Seattle.

We are hoping the Phillies make it out of the NLCS to be in the World Series, which will be October 24-November 1

Oct 24- Game 1 of World Series if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Concert by WXPN Welcomes Laufey at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Oct 25- Game 2 of the World Series if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Flyers Home vs Islanders

Oct 28

Game 4 of the World Series, if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Flyers are Home vs Penguins

Oct 29

Game 5 of the World Series if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Nov 1

Game 7 of the World Series if the Phillies are on the Road or hosting

Temple Football vs East Carolina at Lincoln Financial Field

Flyers Home vs Maple Leafs

These are a couple of things to keep in mind if you are planning to come down to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex for Red October.