We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A few pieces of Flyers news, as the team learned its first-round selection via the lottery on Monday night. Unfortunately, it was the worst-case scenario for the Flyers, who dropped two spots to sixth overall. The guys discuss what that could mean for their draft approach. They also look at any updates regarding the coaching search and Matvei Michkov not being named a finalist for the Calder Trophy.

Then the guys dive into Stanley Cup Playoffs, recapping the first round and making their predictions for the second round.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.