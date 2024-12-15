Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #234 – Face Value

Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso Sports Editor

Published22 hours ago on December 15, 2024

The Flyers got back on the right track with a pair of wins against Columbus and Detroit before closing the week with a loss in Minnesota. The guys break down the action and how the Flyers got back into the win column.

They take a closer look at Scott Laughton‘s four-goal game and its historical place in franchise history. They also discuss Aleksei Kolosov being named the backup. They also take a closer look at Matvei Michkov‘s attempt of the Michigan, John Tortorella‘s reaction, and how Michkov’s development is going.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

