2025 MLB Draft: Phillies Add Two More College Arms During Day One

The Philadelphia Phillies went all in on college pitching during day one of the 2025 MLB Draft taking three college prospects through the first three rounds. Joining 26th overall pick Gage Wood, the Fightins selected University of Iowa LHP Cade Obermueller with the 63rd overall pick and Vanderbilt University RHP Cody Bowker with the 100th overall pick.

Obermueller returned to the Hawkeyes for the 2025 season and put up solid numbers as a starter. In 15 starts, Obermueller posted a 5-3 record with a 3.02 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and a 1.128 WHIP for the Big Ten’s Hawkeyes. The son of former pro Wes Obermueller, the younger Obermueller is known for his above average fastball and devastating slider. A starter for the past two seasons in Iowa City, there’s some questions as to whether Obermueller will continue as a starter or is a better fit as a reliver. Scouts believe the lefty would be a welcome addition to the bullpen by the end of 2026 if the Phillies choose to go in that direction.

Like Wood and Obermueller, Bowker is known for his above-average fastball that consistently sits around 92-95 MPH. A former two-way player through his first two collegiate seasons with the Georgetown Hoyas, Bowker’s fastball is deceptive because of his lower-than-usual release point and arm slot. The knock-on Bowker is his inability to command his off-speed pitches, particularly his slider and changeup. Scouts have noted that Bowker has struggled to throw the latter two pitches for strikes and can be hit around if he’s unable locate the pitches well.

The 2025 MLB Draft continues with the remaining rounds on Monday, July 14 beginning at 11:00 AM/EDT.