Temple vs. UTSA Preview: Owls Kick Off American Conference Play at Lincoln Financial Field

Temple football returns from its bye week with a fresh slate and a chance to open American Conference play on a high note when the Owls host UTSA at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+). Both teams sit at 2-2 and are looking to establish themselves in their first league matchup of 2025.

The Owls are coming off a tough 45-24 loss at No. 18 Georgia Tech, a game that saw flashes of progress despite a slow start. Running back Jay Ducker found the end zone for the second time this season, while quarterbacks Evan Simon and Gevani McCoy each connected for touchdown passes. Wideout JoJo Bermudez continued to shine as a big-play threat, but defensive lapses on explosive plays ultimately doomed Temple.

UTSA enters on a two-game winning streak after a 17-16 thriller at Colorado State. Running back Robert Henry Jr. has been the Roadrunners’ go-to weapon, scoring the late game-winner against the Rams. The Roadrunners, like Temple, are searching for consistency after a rocky start but carry momentum into their American Conference opener.

History isn’t on the Owls’ side. UTSA has won both previous meetings, including a 49-34 shootout in Philadelphia in 2023 and a 51-27 win in San Antonio last season.

With a home crowd behind them, K.C. Keeler’s squad will aim to flip the script and set the tone for their conference campaign.