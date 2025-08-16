Art of War Cage Fighting heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: As everyone knows, the city of Philadelphia is one of the top cities to host big-time combat sports like boxing, MMA, Wrestling & and bare-knuckle. On Saturday, August 16, the MMA would make its way to South Philly for Art of War Cage Fighting & which will take place in the Live! Event Center inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.

The Main Event is Aaron Kennedy (136 LBS) vs Dave Morgan (136 LBS) for the Bantamweight Title

The other fights that are on the card are as follows

Jared Jones (136 LBS) vs Joey Torres Caro (135.4 LBS)

Ashton Mercado (139.4 LBS) vs Sean Casey (139 LBS)

Brian Lee (155 LBS) vs Wing MA (156 LBS)

Arsen Kozaev (156 LBS) vs Colin Hartey (161 LBS)

Sean Chung (251 LBS) vs Enea Preci (241.6 LBS)

Ethen Marcado (147 LBS) vs Corey Powell Jr (144.6 LBS) for Art of War Featherweight Title

Dominic Parker (155 LBS) vs Daniel (154 LBS)

Kayne Caplinger (170.6 LBS) vs Kenny Cockerill (170 LBS) for Art of War Welterweight Title

The fight will be LIVE on Pay Per View. Link to purchase the fight