Combat Sports

Rumble Ready Boxing ready to launch in Valley Forge

David Malandra Jr photo
By
David Malandra Jr
Author photo
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia

All posts by David Malandra Jr
Sports Editor

Published30 Oct 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
image - 2025-11-01T154325.944

King of Prussia, PA It’s something cool when Boxing & MMA can come together for an action night of fights, & that is what we are going to see on Saturday Night as RDR Promotions and Art of War Cage Fighting have partnered up for an action night of boxing called “Rumble Ready Boxing” that will take place at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, PA.

The entire card:

Main Event: Dylan Price vs Sharone Carter in an eight-round bout.
Co Main Event: Zedekiah Montanez vs Travis Floyd in a four-round bout.
Erron Peterson vs Chris Thompson
Devin Price vs William Parra-Smith
Francis Kubach vs Julius Whitsett
Sammy Sanchez vs Will Martinez for the OG Championship
Rashan Adams vs Juan Carlos Centeno Blandon

Women’s Bout: Shera Mae Patricio vs Randee Lynn Morales in a six-round bout
Shawn McCalman vs Aaron Casper

Main Card at 7 PM on STARFUND PPV & the PPV Price is $32.99

Action starts at 5 PM on YouTube with the 2 Amateur fights
Carlos Acosta vs Giuseppe Milano
Bryan Rivera Torres vs Donnue Broomell