Combat Sports
Rumble Ready Boxing ready to launch in Valley Forge
King of Prussia, PA It’s something cool when Boxing & MMA can come together for an action night of fights, & that is what we are going to see on Saturday Night as RDR Promotions and Art of War Cage Fighting have partnered up for an action night of boxing called “Rumble Ready Boxing” that will take place at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, PA.
A night of pure adrenaline is coming on Saturday, Nov. 1, when Rumble Ready Boxing brings its explosive energy to @VFCasinoResort!
Learn more: https://t.co/UM4u3i5JGl
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER
— Valley Forge Casino (@VFCasinoResort) October 23, 2025
The entire card:
Main Event: Dylan Price vs Sharone Carter in an eight-round bout.
Co Main Event: Zedekiah Montanez vs Travis Floyd in a four-round bout.
Erron Peterson vs Chris Thompson
Devin Price vs William Parra-Smith
Francis Kubach vs Julius Whitsett
Sammy Sanchez vs Will Martinez for the OG Championship
Rashan Adams vs Juan Carlos Centeno Blandon
Women’s Bout: Shera Mae Patricio vs Randee Lynn Morales in a six-round bout
Shawn McCalman vs Aaron Casper
Main Card at 7 PM on STARFUND PPV & the PPV Price is $32.99
Action starts at 5 PM on YouTube with the 2 Amateur fights
Carlos Acosta vs Giuseppe Milano
Bryan Rivera Torres vs Donnue Broomell