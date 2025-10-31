Rumble Ready Boxing ready to launch in Valley Forge

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

King of Prussia, PA It’s something cool when Boxing & MMA can come together for an action night of fights, & that is what we are going to see on Saturday Night as RDR Promotions and Art of War Cage Fighting have partnered up for an action night of boxing called “Rumble Ready Boxing” that will take place at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, PA.

A night of pure adrenaline is coming on Saturday, Nov. 1, when Rumble Ready Boxing brings its explosive energy to @VFCasinoResort! Learn more: https://t.co/UM4u3i5JGl

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/ATJ0nAwn9c — Valley Forge Casino (@VFCasinoResort) October 23, 2025

The entire card:

Main Event: Dylan Price vs Sharone Carter in an eight-round bout.

Co Main Event: Zedekiah Montanez vs Travis Floyd in a four-round bout.

Erron Peterson vs Chris Thompson

Devin Price vs William Parra-Smith

Francis Kubach vs Julius Whitsett

Sammy Sanchez vs Will Martinez for the OG Championship

Rashan Adams vs Juan Carlos Centeno Blandon

Women’s Bout: Shera Mae Patricio vs Randee Lynn Morales in a six-round bout

Shawn McCalman vs Aaron Casper

Main Card at 7 PM on STARFUND PPV & the PPV Price is $32.99

Action starts at 5 PM on YouTube with the 2 Amateur fights

Carlos Acosta vs Giuseppe Milano

Bryan Rivera Torres vs Donnue Broomell