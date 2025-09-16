Back-to-Back! Phillies Clinch NL East Early, Eye Top Seed in National League

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies locked up their second consecutive National League East crown on Monday, September 15, clinching earlier than any Phillies team in recent memory. With more than two weeks still remaining in the regular season, Philadelphia’s dominance in the division was never truly in doubt, and now the club can turn its attention to bigger goals.

The Phillies became the second team in the NL to secure a postseason berth this year and the first to clinch their division. The Fightins still have their sights set on the league’s top overall seed. Milwaukee currently holds a narrow edge for the No. 1 spot in the National League, but the Phillies remain within striking distance as the season enters the final weeks. Securing the top seed would mean home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs, a prize that could loom large in October.

This marks the first time since the franchise’s golden run from 2007–2011 that the Phillies have captured back-to-back division titles.

NL East Clinchers Since 2007

Year Clinching Game Score Home/Away 2007 Phillies beat Nationals 6-1 Home – Citizens Bank Park 2008 Phillies held off the Nationals 4-3 Home – Citizens Bank Park 2009 Phillies beat Astros 10-3 Home – Citizens Bank Park 2010 Phillies shut out the Nationals 8-0 Away – at Nationals Park 2011 Phillies defeated the Cardinals 9-2 Home – Citizens Bank Park 2024 Phillies beat the Cubs 6-2 Home – Citizens Bank Park

While the clinch provides a chance to exhale, manager Rob Thomson and the clubhouse remain focused on the bigger picture: chasing a return to the World Series.