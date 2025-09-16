Phillies
Back-to-Back! Phillies Clinch NL East Early, Eye Top Seed in National League
The Philadelphia Phillies locked up their second consecutive National League East crown on Monday, September 15, clinching earlier than any Phillies team in recent memory. With more than two weeks still remaining in the regular season, Philadelphia’s dominance in the division was never truly in doubt, and now the club can turn its attention to bigger goals.
THE BEASTS OF THE EAST!#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/M9uALrUtq4
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2025
The Phillies became the second team in the NL to secure a postseason berth this year and the first to clinch their division. The Fightins still have their sights set on the league’s top overall seed. Milwaukee currently holds a narrow edge for the No. 1 spot in the National League, but the Phillies remain within striking distance as the season enters the final weeks. Securing the top seed would mean home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs, a prize that could loom large in October.
This marks the first time since the franchise’s golden run from 2007–2011 that the Phillies have captured back-to-back division titles.
NL East Clinchers Since 2007
|Year
|Clinching Game Score
|Home/Away
|2007
|Phillies beat Nationals 6-1
|Home – Citizens Bank Park
|2008
|Phillies held off the Nationals 4-3
|Home – Citizens Bank Park
|2009
|Phillies beat Astros 10-3
|Home – Citizens Bank Park
|2010
|Phillies shut out the Nationals 8-0
|Away – at Nationals Park
|2011
|Phillies defeated the Cardinals 9-2
|Home – Citizens Bank Park
|2024
|Phillies beat the Cubs 6-2
|Home – Citizens Bank Park
While the clinch provides a chance to exhale, manager Rob Thomson and the clubhouse remain focused on the bigger picture: chasing a return to the World Series.