Bruno Damiani helps Union end Losing Streak vs New England

Chester, PA: It was one of the more challenging weeks for the Philadelphia Union under Head Coach Bradley Carnell as they were coming off blowout loss to Vancounver & losing the US Open Cup to Nashville, The Union needed to get back to what got them to the top of the MLS East standing as they went to battle with the New England Revolutuion on Saturday afternoon from Subaru Park. This would be the Union’s first home game in over a month.

Andre Blake would return to the lineup after being out with a hamstring injury

In the first half, there were multiple times when the Union would have the ball but could not complete the motion to move it up the field. At times, they looked like they were going backwards & were very lucky not to have conceded any goals, given their performance. The game would be scoreless at halftime, so what could they do to get better chances & at the same time get the crowd at Subaru Park back into it?

The Union would get things figured out, and they got the scoring started in the 71st minute by Bruno Damiani for the 1-0 lead

Bruno Damiani's sixth goal of the year is the breakthrough for Philadelphia! 👊 📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/Xajsenm6HC pic.twitter.com/nhxonfuZZX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 20, 2025

The crowd at Subaru Park was happy to see them score and get back to what they were doing

Things got heated after a hard tackle & New England Peyton Miller would get tossed from the game & the Soms of Ben made him hear it as he was leaving the field

New England Peyton Miller gets tossed from the game in the 75th minute The @SonsofBen sing him out of Subaru Park #DOOP #MLS #PHIvNE pic.twitter.com/ZAFSiS7S4c — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 20, 2025

Once the final whistle blew, everyone inside Subaru Park was happy to see the Union end their 2 game losing streak & get a huge 3 points in the standings to stay at the top of the East & this was the 2nd time in Franchise history that the Union would reach 60 points, the first time was in 2022 & that year they made the MLS Cup Final.

Union Players Indiana Vassilev & Bruno Damiani spoke after the game Indiana Vassilev on Setting up the Goal & being in front of the Home Fans Bruno Damiani on the goal & being in front of the Home Fans#DOOP #MLS #PHIvNE pic.twitter.com/NGe2bCf9le — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 20, 2025

The Union now has 3 games left in the regular season & will head on the road next week at DC United, Return home for battle with NYCFC on October 4