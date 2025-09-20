Union

Bruno Damiani helps Union end Losing Streak vs New England

By
David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr

Published26 seconds ago on September 20, 2025

Chester, PA: It was one of the more challenging weeks for the Philadelphia Union under Head Coach Bradley Carnell as they were coming off blowout loss to Vancounver & losing the US Open Cup to Nashville, The Union needed to get back to what got them to the top of the MLS East standing as they went to battle with the New England Revolutuion on Saturday afternoon from Subaru Park. This would be the Union’s first home game in over a month.

Lineup:

Andre Blake would return to the lineup after being out with a hamstring injury

 

How the game went:

In the first half, there were multiple times when the Union would have the ball but could not complete the motion to move it up the field. At times, they looked like they were going backwards & were very lucky not to have conceded any goals, given their performance. The game would be scoreless at halftime, so what could they do to get better chances & at the same time get the crowd at Subaru Park back into it?

 

The Union would get things figured out, and they got the scoring started in the 71st minute by Bruno Damiani for the 1-0 lead

 

The crowd at Subaru Park was happy to see them score and get back to what they were doing

 

Things got heated after a hard tackle & New England Peyton Miller would get tossed from the game & the Soms of Ben made him hear it as he was leaving the field

 

Once the final whistle blew, everyone inside Subaru Park was happy to see the Union end their 2 game losing streak & get a huge 3 points in the standings to stay at the top of the East & this was the 2nd time in Franchise history that the Union would reach 60 points, the first time was in 2022 & that year they made the MLS Cup Final.

Postgame:

Union Coach Bradley Carnell:

Union Players Indiana Vassilev & Bruno Damiani:

What is next:

The Union now has 3 games left in the regular season & will head on the road next week at DC United, Return home for battle with NYCFC on October 4