Union Had Chances, Game Vs Toronto Ends In Draw

Chester, PA: We are coming down the home stretch of the MLS regular season & the Philadelphia Union are showing that they are not a team to be taken lightly.

They returned to MLS action after playing in a friendly last week. Saturday, they took on Toronto FC from Subaru Park.

Lineup:

How the game went:

The Union would jump on Toronto early in the 4th minute with a goal from Indiana Vassilev for the 1-0 lead.

It's Indiana Vassilev, and Philadelphia is off and running four minutes in! 😱 📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/umhtH282Gg pic.twitter.com/MRSsHYoXkX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2025

The physical play would be on display in the first half – 10 fouls called, 7 of those 10 went against the Union.

The Union would take the 1-0 lead into halftime.

Going into the second half, could they keep the physical play that Toronto was showing in the 1st half? The answer was yes.

The Union thought they increased the lead to 2-0, but VAR would come into play & ruled that Tai Baribo was offside before the ball went into the net.

The Union thought they had their second goal of the game, but Baribo was ruled for offsides. Philadelphia 1-0 Toronto#Doop pic.twitter.com/22sxRxBO5y — The Free Kick (@FreeKickPod) August 10, 2025

You be the judge: was he offside? I am not sure about this & the fans at Subaru Park were very upset.

The newest Union player, Milan Iloski, would make his debut in the 67th minute:

The physicality in this match would boil over in front of the Toronto net:

Things are get very physical here at Subaru park right off the corner kick #DOOP #MLS #PHIvTOR pic.twitter.com/OJOzSgSQQo — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 10, 2025

Later on in the second half, Andre Blake would make a big save off a Toronto corner kick.

As the 2nd half stoppage time began, Toronto would break through to tie the game at 1. The crowd at Subaru Park was not happy with that.

As stoppage time was winding down, could the Union get the goal to get the win & 3 points?

The answer would be no, as the game would end in a 1-1 draw. This was a game that they should have won & there were moments that they could have had better positioning for the scoring opportunities.

This is a learning lesson going forward, especially defending the home field.

Postgame:

Head Coach Bradley Carnell:

Union Player Indiana Vassilev:

Philadelphia Union Indiana Vassilev spoke after the game about the following

1. His Goal Scored

2. VAR Decision

3. Takeaway from the game moving forward#DOOP #MLS #PHIvTOR pic.twitter.com/KNPfOC1Nq4 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 10, 2025

What is next:

The Union will have a quick turnaround as they will prepare to battle the New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup on Wednesday at 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.