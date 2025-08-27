Phillies
Fans React: Bryce Harper Gets Phillies Offense Going Vs Mets
We know in sports there are plays that help your team get the scoring started – that is what we saw on Tuesday as the Phillies took on the Mets for game 2 of the series at Mets from Citi Field in New York. During the 5th inning, with the game scoreless, Bryce Harper came up & got the runs home with a 2-run single for the 2-0 lead.
Phillies TV call
One thing Bryce is gonna do … is Bryce.
(@Phillies)
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 27, 2025
National call on TBS
Bryce Harper delivers to break the scoreless tie in Queens 👏
📺: @TBSNetwork
— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 27, 2025
Phillies react to the hit that gave them the lead behind the 3rd hit of the game for Bryce Harper
BRYCE!!!! CLUTCH!!!! Take that WIP!!!! #RingTheBell
— Mike Butz (@MAButz) August 27, 2025
Bryce Harper Two (2) Run Single!!!👏🏼👏🏼🔥 Weston Wilson and Trea Turner score!!!🎉🎉🎉 The Phillies take a 2-0 lead!!! #Phillies #RingTheBell
— Sav♡🌻🌙 (@ssapphire212) August 27, 2025
BRYCE HARPER CAME THRU pic.twitter.com/pVYqeAJ7Pc https://t.co/GFw2sB1tnD
— Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) August 27, 2025
Harper heard what yall were saying last night and is personally telling you all to shut the fuck up
— erin (@blondederin) August 27, 2025
HARPER IS CLUTCH
— Haley Taylor Simon (@Haleytsimon) August 27, 2025
Thank you Bryce Harper
— Chris Blaylock (@chrisblaylock33) August 27, 2025
THANK YOU BRYCE HARPER. THANK YOU GREGORY SOTO.
NEED MORE!!!
— Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) August 27, 2025
Bryce Harper, not wearing rivalry gear, is 3-3 with 2 RBIs.
Burn that collection and move on buddy.
— No Joy For Philly Sports (@jschube19) August 27, 2025
Everybody say thank you Bryce Harper!
— Anna💐(Taylors Version) (@APortock) August 27, 2025
Bryce. Aron. Max. Harper. #mv3 with bloop 2-run single! #RingTheBell
— Tim-o-thy (@Tim_o_thy_23) August 27, 2025
Bryce Harper with a timely hit and the #Phillies have to blow this game open
— Noah (@PhillyNoah215) August 27, 2025
BRYCE HARPER I FUCKING LOVE YOU
— sam 📚🏎️⚾️❤️🔥 (@samanthaistan) August 27, 2025
BRYCE HARPER. LETS GO PHILSSS
— Nick Wursta (@NWursta) August 27, 2025
THANK YOU BRYCE HARPER
— Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMaria) August 27, 2025
THANK YOU BRYCE
— Steph 🌺❤️🔥 (@RhysPiecesss) August 27, 2025
I’m so surprised we actually scored 😅
— Sabrina (@sabs313xo) August 27, 2025
Perfect way to respond today Bryce Harper #RingTheBell
— Owens (@Bigman_2388) August 27, 2025