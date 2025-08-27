Fans React: Bryce Harper Gets Phillies Offense Going Vs Mets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We know in sports there are plays that help your team get the scoring started – that is what we saw on Tuesday as the Phillies took on the Mets for game 2 of the series at Mets from Citi Field in New York. During the 5th inning, with the game scoreless, Bryce Harper came up & got the runs home with a 2-run single for the 2-0 lead.

Phillies TV call

One thing Bryce is gonna do … is Bryce.pic.twitter.com/mIT2ujwJ5U

(@Phillies) — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 27, 2025

National call on TBS

Bryce Harper delivers to break the scoreless tie in Queens 👏 📺: @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/rMosnfKGDC — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 27, 2025

Phillies react to the hit that gave them the lead behind the 3rd hit of the game for Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper Two (2) Run Single!!!👏🏼👏🏼🔥 Weston Wilson and Trea Turner score!!!🎉🎉🎉 The Phillies take a 2-0 lead!!! #Phillies #RingTheBell — Sav♡🌻🌙 (@ssapphire212) August 27, 2025

Harper heard what yall were saying last night and is personally telling you all to shut the fuck up — erin (@blondederin) August 27, 2025

HARPER IS CLUTCH — Haley Taylor Simon (@Haleytsimon) August 27, 2025

Thank you Bryce Harper — Chris Blaylock (@chrisblaylock33) August 27, 2025

THANK YOU BRYCE HARPER. THANK YOU GREGORY SOTO. NEED MORE!!! — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) August 27, 2025

Bryce Harper, not wearing rivalry gear, is 3-3 with 2 RBIs. Burn that collection and move on buddy. — No Joy For Philly Sports (@jschube19) August 27, 2025

Everybody say thank you Bryce Harper! — Anna💐(Taylors Version) (@APortock) August 27, 2025

Bryce Harper with a timely hit and the #Phillies have to blow this game open — Noah (@PhillyNoah215) August 27, 2025

BRYCE HARPER I FUCKING LOVE YOU — sam 📚🏎️⚾️❤️‍🔥 (@samanthaistan) August 27, 2025

BRYCE HARPER. LETS GO PHILSSS — Nick Wursta (@NWursta) August 27, 2025

THANK YOU BRYCE HARPER — Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMaria) August 27, 2025

THANK YOU BRYCE — Steph 🌺❤️‍🔥 (@RhysPiecesss) August 27, 2025

I’m so surprised we actually scored 😅 — Sabrina (@sabs313xo) August 27, 2025