Phillies

Fans React: Bryce Harper Gets Phillies Offense Going Vs Mets

David Malandra Jr photo
By
David Malandra Jr
Author photo
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

I am Sports Reporter that covers Pro & College Sports in Philadelphia & any other events that are featured in Philadelphia

All posts by David Malandra Jr
Sports Editor

Published1 hour ago on August 26, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
image (99)

We know in sports there are plays that help your team get the scoring started – that is what we saw on Tuesday as the Phillies took on the Mets for game 2 of the series at Mets from Citi Field in New York. During the 5th inning, with the game scoreless, Bryce Harper came up  & got the runs home with a 2-run single for the 2-0 lead.

 

Phillies TV call

National call on TBS

Phillies react to the hit that gave them the lead behind the 3rd hit of the game for Bryce Harper

 

 

 