Harrison Bader stuns the Mets with Game Tying HR, Fans react

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr

Published August 26, 2025

In Sports, there are going to be those moments that say “You fit the city well” moments & that is what we saw on Tuesday night as the Phillies took on the Mets from Citi Field. in the 8th inning, with the Phillies down 5-3, Harrison Bader came up and blasted a 2-run game-tying HR.

Phillies TV Call

National Call on TBS

 

Phillies fans react to the Monster HR that got the game tied

 