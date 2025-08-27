Phillies
Harrison Bader stuns the Mets with Game Tying HR, Fans react
In Sports, there are going to be those moments that say “You fit the city well” moments & that is what we saw on Tuesday night as the Phillies took on the Mets from Citi Field. in the 8th inning, with the Phillies down 5-3, Harrison Bader came up and blasted a 2-run game-tying HR.
Phillies TV Call
LETTUCE TIE IT 😤pic.twitter.com/vAvctJ1B8I
(@Phillies)
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 27, 2025
National Call on TBS
BADER BOMB TIES IT IN THE 8TH INNING 💣
📺: @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/dZijxOdPhc
— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 27, 2025
Phillies fans react to the Monster HR that got the game tied
BADER BOMB BABY!!!! https://t.co/B4ssybkpjN
— AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) August 27, 2025
HARRISON BADER 🫵🏼 YOU 🫵🏼 ARE A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE
— bella (@love4bohm) August 27, 2025
HARRISON BADER OMG
— kay b (@kaymbeals) August 27, 2025
HARRISON BADER OH MY GOD. AN ABSOLUTE MOON BALL DEEEEEP INTO THE NEW YORK NIGHT.
NEED MORE BOYS. KEEP FIGHTING.
— Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) August 27, 2025
HARRISON BADER TWO (2) RUN HOME RUN!!!!!🔔🎉🎉 TIE GAME NOW (5-5)!!!!! #Phillies #RingTheBell
— Sav♡🌻🌙 (@ssapphire212) August 27, 2025
Thank you Harrison Bader
— Eric Moratelli (@eric_moratelli) August 27, 2025
Harrison Bader’s hair game is on point. Tie game. #Phillies#RingTheBell
— Marc wit a C 🧢 (@Marc_wit_a_C) August 27, 2025
HARRISON BADER HAS DONE MIRACLES ON ME
— mattyice (@BleedGreen96) August 27, 2025
METS KILLER HARRISON BADER
— Casey (@dollardawgs) August 27, 2025
BADER TATER BOMB
— Finkatron 3000 (@FINKADELPHIA) August 27, 2025
NO WAY OH MY GOD BADER
— Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMaria) August 27, 2025
BADER BOMB!!! TIED AT 5!
— Kyle (@mcnultyk9) August 27, 2025
OH MY GOD A SIGN OF LIFE
— Anna💐(Taylors Version) (@APortock) August 27, 2025
Bader takes back the gutlessness….for now. #Phillies
— Philly Sports Fanatic (@thunderducks26) August 27, 2025
Bader, you do not have to sleep on the floor tonight
— Steph 🌺❤️🔥 (@RhysPiecesss) August 27, 2025
Harrison Bader is like if baseball lifestyle was a person. I bet he owns the ice cream shirts. Let’s go @Phillies . Tie game!
— K Floc (@k_floc) August 27, 2025