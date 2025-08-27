Harrison Bader stuns the Mets with Game Tying HR, Fans react

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In Sports, there are going to be those moments that say “You fit the city well” moments & that is what we saw on Tuesday night as the Phillies took on the Mets from Citi Field. in the 8th inning, with the Phillies down 5-3, Harrison Bader came up and blasted a 2-run game-tying HR.

Phillies TV Call

National Call on TBS

BADER BOMB TIES IT IN THE 8TH INNING 💣 📺: @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/dZijxOdPhc — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 27, 2025

Phillies fans react to the Monster HR that got the game tied

HARRISON BADER 🫵🏼 YOU 🫵🏼 ARE A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE — bella (@love4bohm) August 27, 2025

HARRISON BADER OMG — kay b (@kaymbeals) August 27, 2025

HARRISON BADER OH MY GOD. AN ABSOLUTE MOON BALL DEEEEEP INTO THE NEW YORK NIGHT. NEED MORE BOYS. KEEP FIGHTING. — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) August 27, 2025

HARRISON BADER TWO (2) RUN HOME RUN!!!!!🔔🎉🎉 TIE GAME NOW (5-5)!!!!! #Phillies #RingTheBell — Sav♡🌻🌙 (@ssapphire212) August 27, 2025

Thank you Harrison Bader — Eric Moratelli (@eric_moratelli) August 27, 2025

Harrison Bader’s hair game is on point. Tie game. #Phillies#RingTheBell — Marc wit a C 🧢 (@Marc_wit_a_C) August 27, 2025

HARRISON BADER HAS DONE MIRACLES ON ME — mattyice (@BleedGreen96) August 27, 2025

METS KILLER HARRISON BADER — Casey (@dollardawgs) August 27, 2025

BADER TATER BOMB — Finkatron 3000 (@FINKADELPHIA) August 27, 2025

NO WAY OH MY GOD BADER — Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMaria) August 27, 2025

BADER BOMB!!! TIED AT 5! — Kyle (@mcnultyk9) August 27, 2025

OH MY GOD A SIGN OF LIFE — Anna💐(Taylors Version) (@APortock) August 27, 2025

Bader takes back the gutlessness….for now. #Phillies — Philly Sports Fanatic (@thunderducks26) August 27, 2025

Bader, you do not have to sleep on the floor tonight — Steph 🌺❤️‍🔥 (@RhysPiecesss) August 27, 2025