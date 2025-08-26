Phillies

Its time for Phillies to end the Jordan Romano experiment, fans voice displeasure

Published3 hours ago on August 25, 2025

We are at the point of the MLB season where you find out why certain players should or don’t even belong on the roster, especially for the playoffs & for Philadelphia, it has been a big issue & massive headache with Jordan Romano & it showed in their loss to the Mets on Monday night

 

Following the game, Phillies fans would let out their anger

 

 

 

 