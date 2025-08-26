Its time for Phillies to end the Jordan Romano experiment, fans voice displeasure

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are at the point of the MLB season where you find out why certain players should or don’t even belong on the roster, especially for the playoffs & for Philadelphia, it has been a big issue & massive headache with Jordan Romano & it showed in their loss to the Mets on Monday night

WE'VE GOT SUPER LUIS TORRENS! 10 STRAIGHT RUNS FOR THE METS! pic.twitter.com/qmoS0leYdb — SNY (@SNYtv) August 26, 2025

Following the game, Phillies fans would let out their anger

Just one of those games man idk If this gets Romano off my team for good tho then i’m all for it — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 (@mainlyphils) August 26, 2025

Jordan Romano is the biggest piece of dogshit that has ever touched a major league mound — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) August 26, 2025

Nothing says “I hate #Phillies fans” like Rob Thomson continuing to put in Jordan Romano — S. Archer (@SeanArcher215) August 26, 2025

Amendment: I will not watch another Phillies game until Jordan Romano is off the team. Your move @Phillies #RingTheBell https://t.co/jKhGo9wgvl — Joey Bankert (@skycaptain25) August 26, 2025

So we all realize Jordan Romano is still on the team b/c a certain high leverage reliever was suspended right. Most obvious DFA once we acquired Duran if that suspension never happened — nicole (@nic_remy2021) August 26, 2025

They were dominating and didn’t bury them. They deserve to lose this game. This is why this team won’t win a World Series. — Chaos Chris (@ChaosChrisPHL) August 26, 2025

Do we need any more evidence he should’ve been dfa’d like 3 months ago? — Anna💐(Taylors Version) (@APortock) August 26, 2025

Ross and Romano both need gone. No point in retaining their services. — Smart T. Jones (@exhaustedBS) August 26, 2025

I was lowkey rooting for the Mets to homer off of Romano so the Phils have no excuse DFA him #Phillies — unapologetically philly (@phillies236) August 26, 2025

the phillies are fuckin embarrassing omg — Rebecca (@BisBack4good) August 26, 2025

Jordan Romano needs to be launched into orbit — Dunphy215 (@dunphy215) August 26, 2025

The Romano Experiment needs to be over yesterday — Rachel (@jonesie17) August 26, 2025

What do we, the fans, have to do to get Romano suspended or DFA’d — Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMaria) August 26, 2025

i stopped watching the Phillies Mets game after the 6th inning and it looks like it was a wise decision because I did not witness another Jordan Romano meltdown live. and then 3 more runs at the bottom of the 8th pic.twitter.com/JhHg5OLp5U — Kevin Eusebio (@kevineusebio) August 26, 2025

i’ve seen the phils 7 times this season and i’ve been disgraced by jordan romano every time except one because he didnt pitch😭 — leandra (@slowdrivin) August 26, 2025

Why is Jordan Romano still on the Phillies?!?!?!?! — Connie Kilgarriff (@Con_Kilgarriff) August 26, 2025