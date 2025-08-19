Bryce Harper Hits Two 440-Foot Home Runs in Phillies’ 12–7 Victory Over Mariners

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper delivered a historic performance, hitting two home runs exceeding 440 feet in the same game, marking the first time a Phillies player has achieved this feat since Statcast began tracking in 2015. Harper’s first blast traveled a Statcast-projected 440 feet into the second deck in right-center field in the sixth inning. Less than an hour later, he topped that with a 448-foot homer off the facade of the second deck in right-center. These two homers were part of a season-high 21-hit attack by the Phillies, who secured a 12–7 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Every Phillies starter had at least one hit before the third inning, a feat not accomplished since September 28, 1963.

Final Score: Phillies 12, Mariners 7

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Attendance: 43,757

Game Time: 3:10

Series Status: Phillies lead series 1–0

Scoring Summary

2nd Inning: Trea Turner hit a three-run homer, marking his first of the season at Citizens Bank Park and the 1,500th hit of his career.

6th Inning: Harper’s first 440-foot homer extended the Phillies’ lead.

7th Inning: Harper’s second 448-foot homer added to the Phillies’ advantage.

8th Inning: Turner and Kyle Schwarber contributed additional runs to seal the victory.

Phillies Pitching

Ranger Suárez: 6.2 innings, 2 runs, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks. Suárez delivered the first 10-strikeout, zero-walk outing of his career.

Jordan Romano: 0.1 innings, 3 runs allowed. Still not DFA’d!

Nolan Hoffman: 1 inning, 1 strikeout in his MLB debut

Mariners Pitching

Logan Gilbert: 4 innings, 6 runs allowed.

Casey Legumina: 2 innings, 4 runs allowed.

Matt Brash: 1 inning, 2 runs allowed.

Jackson Kowar: 1 inning, 1 run allowed.

Postgame Reaction

Bryce Harper expressed confidence in his recent performance, stating, “Been hitting for power, been hitting the best I can.” Manager Rob Thomson praised Suárez’s outing, noting, “He was really good, really good. That was his best start in a while.”

Game Notes

Harper’s two home runs marked the first time a Phillies player has hit multiple 440-foot-plus homers in a single game since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

The Phillies’ 21 hits set a new season high.

Every Phillies starter had at least one hit before the third inning, a feat not accomplished since September 28, 1963.

Looking Ahead

The Phillies aim to extend their series lead against the Mariners in the second game of the series on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. With a strong offensive showing and a solid pitching performance, the team looks to continue their momentum.