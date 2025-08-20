Luzardo’s 12 Strikeouts and Turner’s 5 Hits Propel Phillies to Series Sweep Over Mariners

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In a dominant performance, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 Seattle Mariners over six innings, allowing just one run on three hits. Trea Turner led the offense with five hits, including a double and a triple, contributing to the Phillies’ 11-run, 18-hit barrage. Every starter recorded at least one hit, showcasing the depth of the lineup. Kyle Schwarber added to the offensive fireworks with his 45th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the seventh inning that broke the game open. The Phillies completed the series sweep, improving their record to 74–53.

Final Score: Phillies 11, Mariners 2

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Attendance: 38,331

Game Time: 2:58

Series Result: Phillies sweep series 3–0

Scoring Summary

Top 1st Inning: SEA : Julio Rodríguez homered to left field (363 feet), giving the Mariners an early 1–0 lead. Bottom 1st Inning: PHI : Kyle Schwarber with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Trea Turner and tying the game at 1–1. Bottom 2nd Inning: PHI: Bryson Stott doubled to right field, scoring Harrison Bader and giving the Phillies a 2–1 lead. Bottom 4th Inning: PHI : Max Kepler homered to right field (355 feet), extending the Phillies’ lead to 3–1. Top 7th Inning: SEA : Luis Suárez homered to left field (382 feet), bringing the Mariners closer at 3–2. Bottom 7th Inning: PHI : Stott singled to left field, scoring Brandon Marsh and advancing Bader to third base. Turner reached on an infield single to shortstop, scoring Bader and moving Stott to third base. Schwarber singled to right field, with errors by right fielder Raley allowing Stott and Turner to score, and Schwarber reaching second base. Bryce Harper singled to left field, scoring Schwarber and increasing the lead to 8–2. Bottom 8th Inning: PHI : Turner reached on an infield single to second base, scoring Max Kepler and extending the lead to 9–2. Schwarber homered (340 feet) to right field, scoring Tuner to extend the lead to 11-2.



Phillies Pitching

Jesús Luzardo: 6 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks

David Robertson: 0.2 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 strikeout, 1 walk

Jose Alvarado: 1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout

Mariners Pitching

Luis Castillo: 4 innings, 10 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, 1 homer

Tayler Saucedo: 0.1 inning, 4 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk

Sauryn Lao: 1.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk, 1 homer

Postgame Reaction

Game Notes

Trea Turner’s five-hit game was the first by a Phillies player this season.

Kyle Schwarber’s 45 home runs lead the National League.

Every Phillies starter recorded at least one hit.

Looking Ahead

The Phillies are off on Thursday before welcoming the Washington Nationals to South Philadelphia for a three-game weekend series.