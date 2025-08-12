Dana White Teases UFC Event at White House to Air on CBS After Landmark Broadcast Deal

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

UFC president Dana White is teasing something BIG for the UFC on CBS in 2026!

While speaking with CBS Mornings, White discussed the idea of the UFC’s much talked about White House event airing on CBS as part of TKO’s new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal with Paramount.

A massive July 4 UFC event live from the White House “is definitely going to happen,” White said. The longtime UFC mouthpiece added that he’s working through the logistics with various members of the current administration.

.@ufc CEO and president @danawhite says a July 4 UFC fight “live on CBS from the White House” is “definitely going to happen,” adding he is talking through details with President Trump and Ivanka Trump. Sharing what led him to make the move to streaming, White calls the sport’s… pic.twitter.com/RmVKxZ4pS7 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 12, 2025

This marks the second time in a handful of days White has teased about a UFC event on the lawn of the White House to coincide with the United States’ 250th birthday. Speaking to The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, White said the following about the potential event: “That might be on CBS. Think about that. Fight card from the White House, live and free on CBS the network. Come on.”

He said the same thing when speaking with CBS Sports in a separate interview stating: “We’re talking about doing a fight at the White House next year on the 4th of July, the 250th anniversary of America. So imagine a massive fight on the lawn of the White House on CBS.”

TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE, nor the White House have confirmed the event.

The UFC-Paramount deal is set to begin in 2026 with all numbered UFC events and UFC Fight Night events airing on Paramount+ and four events being simulcast on CBS.