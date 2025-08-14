UFC President Dana White Offers Vague Promises on UFC Fighter Pay Admist $7.7B Paramount Deal

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

UFC President Dana White loves to talk big—$7.7 billion big—but when it comes to actually showing UFC fighters the money, he’s all smoke and mirrors.

TKO Group, the UFC’s parent company, recently announced a groundbreaking seven-year media rights deal with Paramount, set to commence in 2026, which shifts the organization away from traditional pay-per-view events to a subscription-based streaming model on Paramount+. While the deal is being hailed as a game-changer for fans due to increased accessibility, for the athletes who risk their bodies inside the octagon, the details are frustratingly vague. Bonuses “will increase,” sponsorship restrictions remain tight, and the pay-per-view points many fighters once relied on are disappearing. Translation: the billion-dollar deal might make the UFC richer than ever—but the fighters? They’re still left guessing.

White has stated that the new deal will provide “huge financial benefits” for fighters, yet specific details remain scarce. The UFC’s current bonus structure awards $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night.” White has hinted at increases to these amounts but has yet to provide definitive figures. This ambiguity raises concerns about the transparency and fairness of the UFC’s financial commitments to its athletes.

Moreover, the shift from a pay-per-view model to a subscription-based system eliminates the “pay-per-view points” that many top fighters rely on for a substantial portion of their earnings. While the new model may increase fan accessibility, it potentially reduces the earning potential for fighters who previously benefited from a share of pay-per-view revenues.

Another lingering issue is the restriction on fighter sponsorships. Before the Reebok deal, fighters could display personal sponsors on their gear during fights, often providing a significant revenue stream. Under current UFC rules, fighters can have sponsors for personal branding, social media, or outside appearances, but during official UFC events—including fight week, fight night, and UFC-produced content—they are limited to sponsors with direct commercial relationships with the UFC. Any competing sponsors are prohibited, and the UFC may even require a “sponsor tax” for certain deals. Many fighters, including top stars, have publicly lamented lost income opportunities due to these restrictions. This lack of independence on sponsorships compounds concerns over fair fighter compensation.

Sponsors galore in the Liddell-Ortiz scrap!

The UFC’s history of fighter compensation has long been a subject of debate, with many arguing that athletes receive a disproportionately small share of the organization’s revenue. The recent settlement of a decade-long legal battle, which resulted in a $375 million payout to over 1,100 former fighters, underscores these ongoing issues.

In light of these concerns, White’s vague assurances about increased fighter compensation and bonuses are insufficient. The UFC must provide clear, detailed plans outlining how the new Paramount deal will translate into tangible financial benefits for its fighters. Without such transparency, the organization risks perpetuating the very issues it claims to address.

As the UFC enters this new era of broadcasting, it should, in theory, prioritize fighter pay and well-being. In practice? Don’t hold your breath. Until White backs his promises with concrete action, transparency, and real freedom for athletes to capitalize on sponsorships, fighters are likely to remain on the short end of deals that make the UFC richer than ever.