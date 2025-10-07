Philadelphia Eagles RB Depth Chart: Will Saquon Barkley’s Injury Affect His Workload?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for a short week, playing Thursday against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands, a surprising name appeared on Monday’s projected injury report: running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles’ star running back was reportedly “dinged” on Sunday during the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos, which allegedly affected his workload in the game. This immediately put his availability in question, especially considering the Eagles have a short week as they turn around to play the Giants—Barkley’s former team—on Thursday Night Football.

However, recent reports indicate that Barkley is expected to play, giving Eagles fans a much-needed collective sigh of relief. The injury designation seems to be more precautionary than anything. Since the Eagles did not hold a full practice on Monday, the weekly injury report hardly holds much weight. It appears the team is simply taking a careful approach with their workhorse back ahead of a quick turnaround and a division opponent.

Still, the Eagles have contingency plans in place if Barkley is limited or needs to be managed throughout the game. A.J. Dillon, who has carved out a steady role in the rotation, could see extra reps. The bruising back can almost be considered “Saquon Lite” for his physical approach and downhill running style. While he lacks Barkley’s top-end burst, Dillon’s north-south power running can help the Eagles control the tempo and grind out tough yards between the tackles—especially in short-yardage situations.

Second year running back Will Shipley also stands to benefit from any added opportunities. The former Clemson standout offers a different dynamic with his speed and shiftiness, giving the Eagles a potential spark as both a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. His versatility could prove valuable against a Giants defense that has struggled to defend the edges and screen plays this season. A combination of Dillon’s power and Shipley’s quickness could help Philadelphia sustain its offensive rhythm if Barkley’s touches are limited.

Playing against the Giants adds another layer of intrigue, as Barkley faces his former team for the first time this season. New York has struggled to contain the run, ranking near the bottom of the league in rushing defense. If Barkley is healthy, he could be poised for a statement game. Even if he’s not at full strength, the Eagles’ depth and adaptability at running back could help them get the offense rolling.