Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert “Week-to-Week”

The Eagles tacked another win on their resume Sunday afternoon against the Ravens.

Once again injuries may mar the postgame celebrations, however.

On Monday, an MRI revealed that Dallas Goedert’s knee injury, which wasn’t considered serious, was deemed a bit more so leaving him in question.

After an MRI, #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert’s knee injury will likely sideline him on a week-to-week basis, an NFL source said. Goedert could be a candidate for short-term IR based on his recovery, but the injury isn’t season ending. https://t.co/eIF1p5QldP — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 2, 2024

That means the Eagles will likely be without him once again, possibly for several weeks.

The tight end has just 441 yards on the season in part because he has already missed three games.

The assumption is that Goedert may be seeking a big pay day when his contract is up at the end of the season. He has the talent for it but it’s hard to imagine any team paying him top dollar knowing they will be missing him for part of the season.

When he was a rookie backup in 2018 was the only time in his career he has appeared in every game of a season. He otherwise finds himself on injury reports and missing game every season, which impacts a team as it has the Eagles.

Without Goedert, the Eagles are left with Grant Calcaterra, who has his own injury history, as the only TE option on the 53-man roster.

The Birds figure to get back DeVonta Smith in the passing game but blocking may be the bigger issue as Calcaterra has shown no ability to block effectively at all.

Jack Stoll was waived a few weeks back in a move that bit the Eagles as he was claimed by the Miami Dolphins and they couldn’t get him back on the practice squad. Three games later and the Eagles are already dealing with another Goedert injury (his first injury was part of the reason Stoll was back on the 53-man in the first place).

E.J. Jenkins and C.J. Uzomah (who was already elevated for the game on Sunday) remain on the practice squad.

If Goedert can return this season as expected, the Eagles do have five elevations available between the two of their practice squad tight ends and could look to utilize the large Johnny Wilson there as he returns from injury.