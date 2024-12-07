Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert Headed To IR, EJ Jenkins Taking His Spot

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Now, none of these are currently “official” moves announced by the team at this point, but the reports are credible.

It was announced at the beginning of the week that Dallas Goedert was, once again, week-to-week.

On Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the TE will officially be hitting IR.

#Eagles standout TE Dallas Goedert is headed to Injured Reserve because of his knee injury, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The plan is for him to be back at full speed heading into the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/GVmTIFTSFb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2024

Making the move now means his sitting out of the Panthers game (which he was already ruled out for) will count as one of the games he has to miss for the IR placement.

Assuming the move is made official prior to Sunday’s game, Goedert will also miss the Steelers, Commanders and Cowboys games.

That will push the veteran to seven games missed on the season in a contract year.

He would be eligible to return for the final game against the Giants before the playoffs kick off.

The team did add veteran C.J. Uzomah to their active roster earlier in the week, but EJ Jenkins is also joining the 53-man roster according to his agency.

Jenkins has been with the team since camp, actually being signed to a futures deal last January. He’s been on the practice squad since the initial iteration this season, so it’s not surprising that with the injury prone Goedert and Calcaterra, he’s already out of practice squad elevations – he had to be added to the 53-man roster if the Eagles wanted him available on game day.

He had a pretty impressive camp and has become a much better blocker.

The moves give the Eagles three healthy players at the position (at least for the time being).