Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata’s Practice Window Opened

The Eagles earned their fifth-straight win Sunday and have taken the top spot in the NFC East and are now tied for the second-best record in the NFC.

The team has some big games coming up on the schedule, however, with the Commanders (2nd in East, 4th in NFC) on Thursday followed by the Rams (3-game win streak) and the Ravens (4th in AFC).

It seems they could be getting backup for at least some of those games. On Monday, the Eagles announced they were opening the practice window for Jordan Mailata.

We are opening the practice window for T Jordan Mailata (Injured Reserve) today. pic.twitter.com/VUavOKMi85 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 11, 2024

Mailata was placed on injured reserve a little over a month ago and has missed the team’s last four games.

Fred Johnson has been a welcomed emergence for the team in his absence and has been a solid player. Still, the Eagles offensive line is only better when they have Mailata out there, so it should be a boost when he’s able to return.

The move means that the Eagles will need to activate him within the next two weeks or label him as out for the season, so the former is fully expected. That’s mean he’d be active for the Ravens game at the least.

Since they will have to free up a roster spot to activate Mailata, expect the team to make the move close to a game just in case they wind up with an injury at practice or something that frees up that spot rather than needing to waive someone and hope to get them on the practice squad (and then needing to clear a practice squad spot).