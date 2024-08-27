Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Headed For IR

On Monday, Ian Rapoport reported that Ainias Smith was dealing with some discomfort.

Now, just one day later, it seems the team will place him on IR, per Zach Berman.

Eagles WR Ainias Smith will be placed on injured reserve following MRI results that revealed an ankle injury with an expected recovery of 4-6 weeks, according to a league source. Smith will be eligible to be designated for return this season. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 27, 2024

The report indicates he will be eligible to return and there was an injury they found.

It seems far more likely that the team is doing this to avoid cutting him among the ongoing roster cutdowns.

Now Smith does not need to be cut and will not need to be on the initial 53-man roster.

Smith was a fifth-round pick this year, but did not standout much during the preseason.