Eagles

NFL Draft: Ainias Smith, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Join Eagles In Fifth Round

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NFL Draft: Ainias Smith, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Join Eagles In Fifth Round Maria Lysaker, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles stuck with defense with their first fifth-round pick, selecting Ainias Smith out of Texas A&M.

Smith is a player that didn’t particularly stand out in such a deep class but had playmaking ability.

He’d figure to be a guy the Eagles will need to scheme open, but should actually be able to make plays when that’s done. Take any of the plays that failed for Quez Watkins last year and Smith has a much better chance of converting those plays.

He recorded 795 yards last year in his best year. He could have broken out in his senior season, but suffered a leg injury and only played in four games.

At 5′ 9″, 190lbs the obvious concern is his size.

The Eagles then used their excess picks to move up a bit, sending 164 and 201 to the Colts for pick 155.

The trade up was for a linebacker many Philly fans wanted: Philly native Jerimiah Trotter Jr.

The name is big here as he was a highly-recruited player as a result.

At Clemson, he was a terror in the backfield and a solid player in coverage and the quarterback of the defense.

The Eagles can hope he’ll fill that role, but he fell so far in the draft due to his speed: most scouts agree he does not seem to have the necessary speed to make plays in space.

He’s got all the smarts you could want in order to predict the offense and get guys in position, it’s just a question of how he can keep up with the opposing players he’ll need to.

He should have a good shot at playing time in year one with the Eagles having a thin room at the position right now.

Over the last two seasons, he recorded 28.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 16 defensed passes and 180 tackles.

 

 

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

 

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Draft: Johnny Wilson And Dylan McMahon Are Eagles Sixth-Round Picks

NFL Draft: Johnny Wilson And Dylan McMahon Are Eagles Sixth-Round Picks

Author image Paul Bowman  •  28min
Eagles
NFL Draft: Eagles Use Compensatory Picks For Trevor Keegan, More Picks At Close Of Fifth Round
NFL Draft: Eagles Use Compensatory Picks For Trevor Keegan, More Picks At Close Of Fifth Round
Author image Paul Bowman  •  2h
Eagles
NFL Draft: Eagles Add Will Shipley, Future Picks In Fourth Round
NFL Draft: Eagles Add Will Shipley, Future Picks In Fourth Round
Author image Paul Bowman  •  5h
Eagles
NFL Draft: Eagles Trade Back Twice In Third Round, Select Jalyx Hunt
NFL Draft: Eagles Trade Back Twice In Third Round, Select Jalyx Hunt
Author image Paul Bowman  •  21h
Eagles
NFL Draft: Eagles Double Down At Corner, Grab Cooper DeJean In Trade Up
NFL Draft: Eagles Double Down At Corner, Grab Cooper DeJean In Trade Up
Author image Paul Bowman  •  22h
Eagles
NFL Draft: Eagles Draft Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell No. 22 Overall
NFL Draft: Eagles Draft Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell No. 22 Overall
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 22 2024
Eagles
Eagles-WR AJ Brown Agree to Contract Extension
Eagles-WR AJ Brown Agree to Contract Extension
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 25 2024
Go to top button