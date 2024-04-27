NFL Draft: Ainias Smith, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Join Eagles In Fifth Round

The Eagles stuck with defense with their first fifth-round pick, selecting Ainias Smith out of Texas A&M.
Smith is a player that didn’t particularly stand out in such a deep class but had playmaking ability.
He’d figure to be a guy the Eagles will need to scheme open, but should actually be able to make plays when that’s done. Take any of the plays that failed for Quez Watkins last year and Smith has a much better chance of converting those plays.
He recorded 795 yards last year in his best year. He could have broken out in his senior season, but suffered a leg injury and only played in four games.
At 5′ 9″, 190lbs the obvious concern is his size.
The Eagles then used their excess picks to move up a bit, sending 164 and 201 to the Colts for pick 155.
TRADE 🚨
We've traded picks 164 and 201 to the Indianapolis Colts for pick 155.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2024
The trade up was for a linebacker many Philly fans wanted: Philly native Jerimiah Trotter Jr.
The name is big here as he was a highly-recruited player as a result.
At Clemson, he was a terror in the backfield and a solid player in coverage and the quarterback of the defense.
The Eagles can hope he’ll fill that role, but he fell so far in the draft due to his speed: most scouts agree he does not seem to have the necessary speed to make plays in space.
He’s got all the smarts you could want in order to predict the offense and get guys in position, it’s just a question of how he can keep up with the opposing players he’ll need to.
He should have a good shot at playing time in year one with the Eagles having a thin room at the position right now.
Over the last two seasons, he recorded 28.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 16 defensed passes and 180 tackles.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
Eagles Offseason Recap: