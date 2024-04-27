NFL Draft: Ainias Smith, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Join Eagles In Fifth Round

The Eagles stuck with defense with their first fifth-round pick, selecting Ainias Smith out of Texas A&M.

Smith is a player that didn’t particularly stand out in such a deep class but had playmaking ability.

He’d figure to be a guy the Eagles will need to scheme open, but should actually be able to make plays when that’s done. Take any of the plays that failed for Quez Watkins last year and Smith has a much better chance of converting those plays.

He recorded 795 yards last year in his best year. He could have broken out in his senior season, but suffered a leg injury and only played in four games.

At 5′ 9″, 190lbs the obvious concern is his size.

The Eagles then used their excess picks to move up a bit, sending 164 and 201 to the Colts for pick 155.

The trade up was for a linebacker many Philly fans wanted: Philly native Jerimiah Trotter Jr.

The name is big here as he was a highly-recruited player as a result.

At Clemson, he was a terror in the backfield and a solid player in coverage and the quarterback of the defense.

The Eagles can hope he’ll fill that role, but he fell so far in the draft due to his speed: most scouts agree he does not seem to have the necessary speed to make plays in space.

He’s got all the smarts you could want in order to predict the offense and get guys in position, it’s just a question of how he can keep up with the opposing players he’ll need to.

He should have a good shot at playing time in year one with the Eagles having a thin room at the position right now.

Over the last two seasons, he recorded 28.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 16 defensed passes and 180 tackles.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox