Eagles Roster Cuts: Albert Okwuegbunam Getting IR Placement

Reports were that the team would simply release Albert Okwuegbunam, but that does not appear to be the case any longer.

The veteran tight end is being placed on IR by the Eagles rather than releasing him.

#Eagles TE Albert Okwuegbunam will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing a core muscle repair, an NFL source said. He has a projected 6-8 week recovery timeline from the date of the procedure and will be eligible to return this season. With the reported release of E.J.… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 27, 2024

Albert was acquired via a pick swap and re-signed this year offseason but has not made any impact on the team during his time in Philadelphia.