Eagles Roster Cuts: Albert Okwuegbunam Getting IR Placement

Reports were that the team would simply release Albert Okwuegbunam, but that does not appear to be the case any longer.

The veteran tight end is being placed on IR by the Eagles rather than releasing him.

Albert was acquired via a pick swap and re-signed this year offseason but has not made any impact on the team during his time in Philadelphia.

Paul Bowman
