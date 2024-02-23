Eagles

NFL Offseason: Eagles Re-Sign TE Albert Okwuegbunam

NFL Offseason: Eagles Re-Sign TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Another familiar face will be back in the tight end room this offseason.

On Thursday night, the Eagles agreed to a new contract with pending free agent Albert Okwuegbunam.

The deal means that now Albert O and the previously re-signed Noah Togiai are expected to rejoin the tight end room with Goedert, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra.

Though the terms aren’t yet public, the assumption would be that it’s a low deal that may not even be guaranteed.

Albert O had been with the team since he was acquired in a pick swap with the Broncos before the start of the 2023-24 season. He barely played and was essentially a non-factor on the team, however.

He was a gameday inactive for much of the season that he wasn’t on injured reserve.

For the Eagles, it provides the team with additional depth at a position they’ve had some injury issues at for several of the past few seasons.

Paul Bowman
