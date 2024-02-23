NFL Offseason: Eagles Re-Sign TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Another familiar face will be back in the tight end room this offseason.
On Thursday night, the Eagles agreed to a new contract with pending free agent Albert Okwuegbunam.
The deal means that now Albert O and the previously re-signed Noah Togiai are expected to rejoin the tight end room with Goedert, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra.
The Eagles have signed TE Albert Okwuegbunam to a new one-year contract through 2024, per source. Albert O was scheduled to become a free agent next month.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 22, 2024
Though the terms aren’t yet public, the assumption would be that it’s a low deal that may not even be guaranteed.
Albert O had been with the team since he was acquired in a pick swap with the Broncos before the start of the 2023-24 season. He barely played and was essentially a non-factor on the team, however.
He was a gameday inactive for much of the season that he wasn’t on injured reserve.
For the Eagles, it provides the team with additional depth at a position they’ve had some injury issues at for several of the past few seasons.