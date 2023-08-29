Eagles

Eagles Trade: Philadelphia Acquires Albert Okwuegbunam In Pick Swap With Denver Broncos

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman has made a trade.

It’s not at a position fans have been watching however.

On Tuesday, the team agreed to acquiring TE Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. The Broncos had planned to waive Okwuegbunam so the deal amounts to a day three pick swap where the Eagles take a seventh-rounder from the Broncos (likely toward the top of the round) in exchange for their own sixth-rounder (hopefully at the bottom of the round).

Okwuegbunam was a fourth-round pick in 2020 but has struggled to stay healthy. He appeared in 14 games in 2021 and posted 330 yards on 33 catches (just 40 targets) but otherwise has not been healthy enough to play more than eight games in a season in his three professional seasons.

The Eagles are likely hoping that, with some health and a better offense around him, he can become a much more potent offensive threat.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

