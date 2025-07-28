Harper to Manfred: “Get the F— Out of Our Clubhouse!”

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred went “nose-to-nose” in a meeting last week at Citizens Bank Park. The heated exchange reportedly ended with Harper telling Manfred to “get the fuck out of our clubhouse.” Manfred was in Philadelphia in an effort to build his relationship with the Phillies, he has a similar meeting with every MLB team.

So, why the outburst from Harper?

Harper’s outburst came when the meeting might’ve skewed towards upcoming labor talks, specifically Manfred’s insistence on a salary cap. As Passan points out, Manfred didn’t specifically mention a salary cap, however he allegedly steered the meeting towards the economics of the game. Major League owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association have loosely begun talks ahead of the expiration of the current CBA on December 1, 2026.