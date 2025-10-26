News

Trade Speculation Frustrates Bryce Harper Amid Phillies' Push to Keep World Series Window Open

Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Published4 hours ago on October 26, 2025

And here we go!

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has expressed frustration over recent trade rumors and comments from team president Dave Dombrowski. In an interview with Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Harper said he was “really hurt” by Dombrowski’s remarks, which questioned whether the 33-year-old outfielder could return to his elite form. Harper emphasized his dedication to the Phillies, stating, “I have given my all to Philly from the start,” and expressed discomfort with the ongoing trade speculation, which he likened to the challenges he faced during his time with the Washington Nationals.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that while Dombrowski reaffirmed that Harper would not be traded, the comments have fueled tension around the team’s offseason plans. Harper’s 2025 season was interrupted by a wrist injury that caused him to miss 30 games, contributing to his lowest batting average and OPS since 2019.

As the Phillies look to preserve their MLB Postseason window, the front office is exploring moves to reshuffle the clubhouse and reinforce the roster. The goal is to maintain a culture that keeps the team’s World Series ambitions alive while balancing contract commitments and performance expectations. Harper’s continued presence and leadership should be central to that plan, making his relationship with management a major factor in Philadelphia’s offseason strategy and future.