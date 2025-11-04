Jaden Glover Toscano leads Saint Joseph’s to season opening win over Lafayette

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: There is a certain Feel when you begin a new College Basketball season & that is what we got on Monday Night as the Saint Joseph’s Hawks do battle with Lafayette Leopards from Hagan Arena. This game would make the debut for new head coach Steve Dinahue, who took over for Billy Lange, who left to take a role with the New York Knicks.

The Hawks would have new head coach Steve Donahue bang the drum to get the crowd going

Lineup:

The starting lineup for the Hawks against the Leopards #THWND pic.twitter.com/kRnz15PHbS — SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) November 3, 2025

How the game went:

In the first half, both teams would get their chances to score, Lafayette would get the scoring party started & the Hawks’ first points of the season would come from Anthony Finkley. One of the newest Hawks, Jaiden Glover-Toscano, who came from St John’,s would make an impact early, especially on this play

Jaiden Glover-Toscano cleaning up on the offensive glass and forcing the Lafayette timeout! 11:56 | SJU 22, Lafayette 12#THWND pic.twitter.com/De3UCs6GHV — SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) November 4, 2025

At one point in the 1st half, the Hawks would have a lead of 13 at 25-12 with 11:21 left & multiple times Lafayette would get the lead down to 8 at 39-31 with 2:14 left. The Hawks would take a 41-31 lead into halftime. Based on what we saw, Lafayette was going to be one of those teams that would be the fight to you, and how could the Hawks break away from them to make a statement on opening night?

Lafayette came out to start the 2nd half and brought the fight to the hawks and on thos play made things very interesting & the crowd inside Hagan Arena could not believe what they were seeing

How could Saint Joseph’s Respond from the early Knockout that Lafayette would show them going into the 1st media timeout? The Hawks would start to make their shots and make things challenging for the Lepoards, but Lafayette would hang around and got the lead down to 2 at 64-62 with 7:02 left.

BIG three-pointer from Glover-Toscano!! 3:06 2nd | SJU 73, Lafayette 66#THWND pic.twitter.com/neK4jitpiD — SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) November 4, 2025

Down the stretch, the Hawks would make it hard for the Lepoards to have another run in them & they would soar to an 85-76 win to give Steve Dunahue his 1st win as Head Coach.

Postgame:

Saint Joseph’s Coach Steve Donahue

Lafayette Coach Mike McGarvey

Final Numbers:

What is next:

The Hawks start the season 1-0 & will attempt to make it 2-0 as they battle Big 5 Rival Drexel on Saturday.