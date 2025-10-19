Jalen Hurts Makes Eagles History With Perfect Day vs. Vikings

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts entered Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium once again hearing the familiar criticisms — that he’s not throwing well enough, that the offense looks off, that the Eagles win despite him rather than because of him. But much like he did last February in New Orleans, Hurts answered his critic and delivered a masterclass performance. This time, it was as close to perfect as you’ll see from an NFL quarterback.

Hurts became just the third quarterback in Eagles history to post a perfect passer rating, joining Donovan McNabb (2007) and Nick Foles (2013) in rare company. The reigning Super Bowl MVP completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the 28–22 victory over the Vikings. McNabb accomplished the feat back in 2007 against the Detroit Lions — the memorable game in which the Eagles dropped 56 points while wearing their god awful 1933 throwback uniforms. Foles’ historic day came in 2013, when he tied an NFL record by throwing seven touchdown passes against the then Oakland Raiders.

What makes Hurts’ performance even more impressive is the opponent. He didn’t carve up a struggling defense — he did it against the league’s No. 1-ranked pass defense. Minnesota entered the game allowing just 168 passing yards per contest and had surrendered only three completions of 25-plus air yards all season. Hurts had four such completions on Sunday alone.

Jalen Hurts completed all five deep passes for a career-high 215 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Vikings. The Vikings defense had allowed only three deep completions all season entering Week 7. Hurts finished the day with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/maxqEPqbmL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 19, 2025

And let’s talk about the second half. That’s where Hurts truly ascended. He went 10-for-12 for 240 yards and two touchdowns, posting a perfect 158.3 passer rating and an absurd 20.0 yards per attempt. Every throw was on time, on target, and a reminder of why the Eagles’ offense still runs through him.

With Sunday’s performance, Hurts also climbed further up the franchise record books. He now has five career games with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions — trailing only McNabb (7) and ahead of Randall Cunningham (3). Not bad company for a quarterback who keeps rewriting the narrative, and Eagles history, one near-perfect Sunday at a time.