Leaders Lead: Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles’ Dramatic Comeback Over Rams with 221 Total Yards and 3 TDs in the 2nd Half

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles once again leaned on Jalen Hurts’ resilience and playmaking ability, and their star quarterback delivered BIG TIME on Sunday afternoon. Facing a daunting 19-point deficit against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Hurts led a furious second-half rally that propelled the Eagles to a dramatic victory and extended his remarkable streak of success as a starter.

After a pedestrian first half, Hurts finished the second half with 221 total yards and three touchdowns, showcasing both his arm and legs in critical moments. The win marked the 17th consecutive game the Eagles have won with Hurts starting and finishing—a streak that underscores his role as the engine of Philadelphia’s offense and one of the league’s most reliable closers.

According to Next Gen Stats, Hurts was lethal when pushing the ball downfield, completing seven of nine passes that traveled more than 10 air yards for 154 yards and two scores. That efficiency erased any hope of a Rams victory, as Hurts repeatedly punished their secondary with precision throws and decisive reads.

Jalen Hurts completed 7 of his 9 passes of 10+ air yards in the second half for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns in the @Eagles‘ comeback win over the Rams. Over the first 10 quarters of the season, Hurts had just 2 completions on 7 passes of 10+ air yards.#LARvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0w7JQps2uf — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2025

The comeback began in the early stages of the third quarter, when Hurts found A.J Brown (remember him!?) streaking down the sideline for a 38-yard gain. He followed that with a perfectly timed 33-yard strike to Dallas Goedert for an Eagles touchdown. After a defensive stop, Hurts found Brown (!!!) for a nine-yard touchdown to cut the LA lead to five. By the fourth quarter, Hurts had complete control of the game, capping the rally with a dart on fourth-and-goal to DeVonta Smith to give the Eagles the lead.

As has been the case when the team needs it the most, Hurts’ leadership was evident. Usually stoic on the sideline, Hurts was visibly vocal on the sidelines with his coaches and teammates. Here’s what Hurts had to say about his demeanor:

“I had the reflection of whatever it takes. If it meant getting out of character, given the situation and just trying to do it. The only thing that we ever cared about out there is to go out there and find a way to win the game. And so, there’s a lot of passion on that field, a lot to learn from on the field, and I think it’s always great to be able to navigate a way to find a win. And every week it’s completely different. We got a great challenge coming up this week, but this is very revealing about our team. A lot to learn from obviously, but to be able to make plays when you need them the most, there’s no such thing as luck. You make your own luck.”

Jalen Hurts grilling Kevin Patullo and Jemal Singleton on the sideline after the TD. pic.twitter.com/87i0PRW1Hd — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 21, 2025

Hurts’ leadership turned what should’ve have been a demoralizing loss into one of the Eagles’ most impressive regular season wins of all-time.

His ability to elevate his game in high-pressure moments has become a defining trait, and Sunday’s performance only strengthened his growing reputation as one of football’s premier quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts showing you what a top 5 QB does, great play calling in the 2nd half from Patullo 🦅 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 21, 2025

As the Eagles continue their quest to defend their World Championship title, one thing is clear: as long as No. 1 is under center, no deficit is too large, and no game is ever truly out of reach.