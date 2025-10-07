James Franklin Under Fire: Penn State Football Coach’s Buyout Comes Into Question After Slow Start

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

When James Franklin signed a 10-year, $85 million contract extension with Penn State in November 2021, the Nittany Lions were poised for a national championship run. Fast forward to October 2025, and the program is in turmoil after a stunning 42–37 loss to a winless UCLA team that had recently fired its head coach. The defeat has reignited debates about Franklin’s ability to lead Penn State to a national title. But with a hefty buyout clause, is the University trapped in this partnership?

Contract Breakdown and Buyout

Franklin’s contract, running through 2031, includes a base salary of $500,000, supplemental pay of $6.5 million, an annual retention bonus of $500,000, and a $1 million life insurance loan, totaling approximately $8.5 million annually. If Penn State were to terminate Franklin without cause, the buyout is estimated at around $50 million. This substantial figure makes a mid-season firing financially impractical, especially in an era where universities are allocating significant portions of their budgets to NIL.

Contract Length- 10-year extension (signed Nov 2021, through 2031)

10-year extension (signed Nov 2021, through 2031) Base Salary- $500,000 per year

$500,000 per year Supplemental Pay- $6.5 million per year

$6.5 million per year Retention Bonus- $500,000 per year (paid Dec 31)

$500,000 per year (paid Dec 31) Life Insurance Loan- $1 million per year

$1 million per year Total Annual Compensation- Approx. $8.5 million (excluding performance incentives)

Approx. $8.5 million (excluding performance incentives) Buyout if Penn State Terminates Without Cause ~$50 million (as of 2025)

~$50 million (as of 2025) Buyout if Franklin Leaves for Another Job- $2 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Talk Philly (@sportstalkphl)

Financial Restraints vs. National Championship Aspirations

Despite Franklin’s success in securing playoff appearances, his record against top-10 teams remains concerning. With a 4–21 record in such matchups, questions about his ability to win big games persist. The recent loss to UCLA, a team that had yet to win a game this season, has intensified scrutiny. However, the financial implications of a buyout make immediate action challenging if not impossible in the short-term.

A “Mutual” Solution?

While a full buyout may be unfeasible, Penn State could explore alternative options. One possibility is a “mutual parting,” allowing Franklin to seek opportunities elsewhere while the university manages the financial aspects over time. This approach could mitigate the immediate financial burden and provide both parties with a fresh start.

We Are…Running Out of Time?

James Franklin’s tenure at Penn State is at a crossroads. While the $50 million buyout presents a significant hurdle, the university must weigh the long-term benefits of potential change against the financial constraints. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the direction of the program.