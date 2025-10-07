Penn State

James Franklin Under Fire: Penn State Football Coach’s Buyout Comes Into Question After Slow Start

Mike Lipinski photo
By
Mike Lipinski
Author photo
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbles in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @TheMikeLipinski

All posts by Mike Lipinski
Sports Editor

Published2 hours ago on October 07, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USATSI_27248501 (1)

When James Franklin signed a 10-year, $85 million contract extension with Penn State in November 2021, the Nittany Lions were poised for a national championship run. Fast forward to October 2025, and the program is in turmoil after a stunning 42–37 loss to a winless UCLA team that had recently fired its head coach. The defeat has reignited debates about Franklin’s ability to lead Penn State to a national title. But with a hefty buyout clause, is the University trapped in this partnership?

Contract Breakdown and Buyout

Franklin’s contract, running through 2031, includes a base salary of $500,000, supplemental pay of $6.5 million, an annual retention bonus of $500,000, and a $1 million life insurance loan, totaling approximately $8.5 million annually. If Penn State were to terminate Franklin without cause, the buyout is estimated at around $50 million. This substantial figure makes a mid-season firing financially impractical, especially in an era where universities are allocating significant portions of their budgets to NIL.

  • Contract Length-10-year extension (signed Nov 2021, through 2031)
  • Base Salary- $500,000 per year
  • Supplemental Pay- $6.5 million per year
  • Retention Bonus- $500,000 per year (paid Dec 31)
  • Life Insurance Loan- $1 million per year
  • Total Annual Compensation- Approx. $8.5 million (excluding performance incentives)
  • Buyout if Penn State Terminates Without Cause~$50 million (as of 2025)
  • Buyout if Franklin Leaves for Another Job- $2 million

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Talk Philly (@sportstalkphl)

Financial Restraints vs. National Championship Aspirations

Despite Franklin’s success in securing playoff appearances, his record against top-10 teams remains concerning. With a 4–21 record in such matchups, questions about his ability to win big games persist. The recent loss to UCLA, a team that had yet to win a game this season, has intensified scrutiny. However, the financial implications of a buyout make immediate action challenging if not impossible in the short-term.

A “Mutual” Solution?

While a full buyout may be unfeasible, Penn State could explore alternative options. One possibility is a “mutual parting,” allowing Franklin to seek opportunities elsewhere while the university manages the financial aspects over time. This approach could mitigate the immediate financial burden and provide both parties with a fresh start.

We Are…Running Out of Time?

James Franklin’s tenure at Penn State is at a crossroads. While the $50 million buyout presents a significant hurdle, the university must weigh the long-term benefits of potential change against the financial constraints. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the direction of the program.