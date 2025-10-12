Adidas Reportedly Drove James Franklin’s Firing Amid Penn State’s Apparel Switch From Nike

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Just when the blockbuster news of James Franklin’s dismissal was reverberating across college football, a new twist has emerged — and it implicates none other than Adidas in the decision-making process.

According to Mike J. Asti, Managing Editor at WV Sports Now and Pittsburgh Sports Now (and a national writer for Yardbarker), a source inside Penn State claims that Adidas was the spark behind Franklin’s exit. From Asti:

Source at Penn State: I have been told that Adidas drove the James Franklin firing and are why it happened today. They committed to pay most or all of the money. They also wanted a new coach before recent losses, but they made it hard for anyone at PSU to argue. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) October 12, 2025

If accurate, the implication is staggering: a corporate apparel partner exerting direct influence over a major coaching change.

To add further context, earlier this fall Penn State was reported to be in the process of leaving Nike and entering a new apparel deal with Adidas. The change, first reported on September 2, would mark the end of a 32-year alliance with Nike and a major shift in branding strategy for one of the country’s most storied athletic programs.

If the timeline holds, it raises intense speculation: could Adidas have already been positioning itself behind the scenes to back a new coach in anticipation of the switch?

For what it’s worth, Landon Tengwell has refuted the report, calling it “complete nonsense”.