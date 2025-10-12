Penn State

Adidas Reportedly Drove James Franklin’s Firing Amid Penn State’s Apparel Switch From Nike

Mike Lipinski
October 12, 2025

Just when the blockbuster news of James Franklin’s dismissal was reverberating across college football, a new twist has emerged — and it implicates none other than Adidas in the decision-making process.

According to Mike J. Asti, Managing Editor at WV Sports Now and Pittsburgh Sports Now (and a national writer for Yardbarker), a source inside Penn State claims that Adidas was the spark behind Franklin’s exit. From Asti:

If accurate, the implication is staggering: a corporate apparel partner exerting direct influence over a major coaching change.

To add further context, earlier this fall Penn State was reported to be in the process of leaving Nike and entering a new apparel deal with Adidas. The change, first reported on September 2, would mark the end of a 32-year alliance with Nike and a major shift in branding strategy for one of the country’s most storied athletic programs.

If the timeline holds, it raises intense speculation: could Adidas have already been positioning itself behind the scenes to back a new coach in anticipation of the switch?

For what it’s worth, Landon Tengwell has refuted the report, calling it “complete nonsense”.